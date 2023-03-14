Union condemns Government amid P&O sackings anniversary protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Union condemns Government amid P&O sackings anniversary protest

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.23am Updated: March 14 2023, 11.00am
The RMT union is staging a protest in Westminster to mark the anniversary of the controversial sacking of hundreds of P&O workers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The RMT union is staging a protest in Westminster to mark the anniversary of the controversial sacking of hundreds of P&O workers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A protest is being held to mark the anniversary of the controversial sacking of hundreds of P&O workers.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is staging a demonstration in Westminster on Tuesday, with its leaders criticising the Government for its response to the sackings.

P&O said there is strong customer demand for its services, adding that it has invested millions of pounds in its fleet.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is a national disgrace that the Government has taken no concrete action to punish this rogue company, DP World, for unlawfully sacking 786 seafarers last year.

“By making it harder to take industrial action with minimum service legislation, the Government is going to make it hard to resolve disputes and to repair industrial relations across the transport and offshore sectors.

“As a maritime trade union, RMT will continue to campaign for stronger seafarers’ rights through fair pay agreements, revoking P&O Ferries’ Royal Charter, banning DP World from freeport tax reliefs, ending discrimination at sea, and the scrapping of anti-trade union laws.”

A P&O Ferries spokesman said: “Significant changes in the last year have saved this business, including the 2,200 jobs we secured in coastal communities across the UK.

“As a result, we are now serving the needs of our passenger and freight customers much better than ever before.

“During 2022, we carried more passengers between Dover and Calais than any other ferry operator. In addition, our market share for the second half of last year matched the level of February 2022.

“Through our new flexible operating model, we have optimised sailings to meet customer demand, something we could not have done before.

“We have invested £250 million in our fleet – with our new state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion vessels joining soon – enabling us to thrive in a highly competitive market.

“There is strong customer demand, shown by the more than one million passengers we carried last summer and booking numbers that are now the highest we’ve had either during or since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“P&O Ferries is focused on meeting the long-term needs of our customers who want value for money, greener journeys and flexibility.

“We have improved our service, boosted our competitiveness, and are generating growth while significantly reducing our carbon emissions.

“On the key Dover-Calais route alone, we save more than 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Our new hybrid ships, which come into service this summer, will further cut our carbon footprint.

“This level of investment in new technology and capacity is unprecedented in the UK passenger and freight maritime industry and demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the growth of the UK economy.

“Our business is critical in maintaining supply chains, enabling tourism and supporting UK exports. P&O Ferries ships carry 20% of the UK’s goods trade with Europe.

“We will continue delivering for our customers by offering the highest value and best-in-class service now and in the future.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We reacted swiftly and decisively against P&O Ferries’ appalling treatment of its staff, and have made substantial progress on the nine-point plan we set out last year to improve seafarers’ pay and conditions.

“Having brought forward legislation to ensure seafarers are paid at least an equivalent to the UK national minimum wage, and establishing a new statutory code to deter ‘fire and rehire’, we are now working with our near European neighbours to further protect their welfare and pay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
4
Kirriemuir's award-winning Gateway to the Glens Museum is under threat. Image: Angus Alive
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums being offloaded in Angus Alive bid to survive
5
Dundee racing star Finlay Hutchison.
Dundee racing star caught speeding down Perth street
6
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
7
Ian Ballie with daughter Ruby. Image: Ian Ballie.
Perth EE worker overcomes drink and drug addictions to become ‘community hero’
8
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows…
7
9
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
2
10
Council tax in Dundee is higher than most areas in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock/DCThomson.
Dundee households paying one of highest council tax bills in Scotland
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
HMS Montrose CO Commander Claire Thompson and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers led a tribute to Second World War sea dog Bamse. Image: Royal Navy
Royal Navy Paul's pride in final home town visit aboard HMS Montrose
Logan Summers.
Snapchat predator who abused child behind Dundee supermarket is locked up
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.
Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return 'refreshed' from break
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
Gary Robinson,
Police appeal to find missing Rosyth man
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented