Education Secretary calls on union to enter talks this week instead of strikes

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.16pm
Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Whitehall, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will hold a rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2023.
Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Whitehall, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will hold a rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2023.

The Education Secretary has called on the National Education Union (NEU) to enter formal talks on teachers’ pay this week rather than staging strikes.

On the eve of teacher strikes across England, Gillian Keegan has written to unions representing teachers and school leaders to invite them to formal talks on Wednesday and Thursday this week if they suspend walkouts.

Hundreds of thousands of members of the NEU are expected to take part in two consecutive days of strike action across England from Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

In an open letter to parents on Tuesday, Ms Keegan said: “The single best thing the NEU could do for both its members and for children and young people would be to sit down and talk about pay.

“I will continue doing everything I can to end the disruption your family is facing as quickly as possible, particularly because I know exams for older pupils are coming up fast.”

Pupils in England face disruption to their lessons on Wednesday and Thursday this week as the latest wave of teacher walkouts are expected to force many schools to restrict access to certain year groups or to fully close.

Ms Keegan first invited the NEU to formal talks on teachers’ pay three weeks ago on the condition that the union’s planned strikes were cancelled.

But the NEU has refused to suspend strike action in England until Ms Keegan makes a pay offer that could end the dispute.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “The NEU regrets the inconvenience caused to parents, children and young people by strike action. The responsibility for this lies squarely with the Education Secretary.

“The NEU has said time and again we will meet for talks. As in Wales and Scotland, strike action was paused when a serious offer was made, and members were consulted on it. No preconditions were thought necessary by Scotland or Wales and as a result progress has been made.

“Gillian Keegan’s digging in of heels, and refusal to engage through Acas, has meant that England yet again lags behind other countries.”

On Friday, the NEU called off planned strike action by teachers in Wales this week after the Welsh Government proposed a revised pay offer. The NEU is now consulting its members in Wales on the offer.

Dr Bousted added: “Parents see daily the effect that the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, alongside woeful school funding, is having on their children’s education.

“While we sincerely apologise for the disruption on Wednesday and Thursday, we believe that parents recognise the need for change.”

In her letter to parents on Tuesday ahead of the strikes, Ms Keegan said: “This industrial action will mean more disruption to children’s education and to your lives too – whether that’s work, arranging childcare, or changing other plans.

“I am extremely disappointed that many young people will once again miss invaluable time learning with their teachers and friends, particularly after their education was significantly disrupted during the pandemic.

“It is made worse by the fact that this strike action is completely unnecessary. As I said to the NEU three weeks ago, I want to get around the table and engage in serious talks on teachers’ pay and other issues to resolve disputes.

“My only condition was that strike action is paused so those discussions can take place in good faith and without disruption.”

Ms Keegan held separate talks with the NASUWT teaching union and headteachers’ union NAHT on Monday, and she is due to meet with the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) on Tuesday.

The Government has not met the NEU for fresh talks ahead of strikes this week, and Dr Bousted accused Ms Keegan of “playing politics”. She said the individual meetings did not constitute “formal” negotiations.

