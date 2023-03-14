MPs hear fears Ukraine war disruption could cause higher deaths in East Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs hear fears Ukraine war disruption could cause higher deaths in East Africa

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.26pm
Sir James Duddridge raised concerns in the House of Common about the war in Ukraine’s impact on grain prices (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sir James Duddridge raised concerns in the House of Common about the war in Ukraine's impact on grain prices (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine could cause higher deaths in East Africa than in the conflict zone, MPs have heard.

Concerns over disruption on grain supplies and price increases caused by the war were raised in the House of Commons by Conservative former minister Sir James Duddridge.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell acknowledged the Horn of Africa is facing an “immense crisis of extraordinary proportions” and insisted the UK is offering help.

Boris Johnson resignation
Conservative former minister Sir James Duddridge (James Manning/PA)

Humanitarian and aid organisations have warned parts of East Africa are on the brink of famine, with millions of people facing food shortages after several failed rainy seasons hit production.

Estimates vary on the casualty figures for the Ukraine conflict, with the Ministry of Defence previously claiming 40,000 to 60,000 Russian troops have died.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops are also believed to have died and the UN human rights office said there were more than 8,000 civilian deaths confirmed by mid-February, although again verification of further reported casualties was still pending.

Tory MP Sir James told the Commons: “Much is talked about of the deaths in the battlefield in Ukraine, but what assessment has the department made of the impact of grain prices as a result of the grain not coming through from Ukraine into East Africa?

“And actually it’s quite possible – I’d be interested in testing this assertion – that more people have died in East Africa as a result of the war in Ukraine than has actually died within the confines of that country.”

Brexit
Minister for Development in the Foreign Office, Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)

Mr Mitchell replied: “I can’t comment on his last point, but he’s absolutely right that as a result of (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal brutality and invasion of Ukraine there have been disruptions to food supplies into, particularly, the Sahel but also East Africa.

“That is causing rising inflation, it’s causing food shortages and Putin stands condemned for the effect of his actions in that respect as well as every other.”

The minister earlier said the UK has allocated £156 million in humanitarian support for crises in East Africa.

But Labour MP Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East) warned the aid support is “five times less” than what the UK Government provided six years ago for a “milder crisis”.

He added: “In a week where we’re talking about displaced people, we’re facing an exodus of Biblical proportions in East Africa.

“What more can this Government do to help those communities stay in their homes?”

Mr Mitchell replied: “He’s absolutely right that the whole aims of British development policy are to help people remain in their own homes and be safe and secure and, indeed, prosperous there.

“What we’re seeing in the Horn of Africa is an immense crisis of extraordinary proportions, which the whole international community has to respond to – not only with money but also with skill and expertise.

“British leadership is right at the front of that.”

For Labour, shadow Foreign Office minister Lyn Brown said: “Across East Africa, 48 million people are facing a crisis level of hunger and yet East Africa has been taken out of the Integrated Review (IR).”

Mr Mitchell said Ms Brown was “wrong about it being taken out of the IR” but agreed about her raising the need for climate adaptation.

