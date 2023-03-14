Banking stocks steady in aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banking stocks steady in aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 3.08pm
London’s FTSE 100 opened lower on Tuesday but then steadied (PA)
London's FTSE 100 opened lower on Tuesday but then steadied (PA)

Banking stocks steadied on Tuesday as fears over the knock-on effect of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure began to calm.

Global trading started on another downbeat note as shockwaves from Monday’s market rout spread further to the Asian markets at the start of the session.

London’s FTSE 100 also opened lower but has steadied as traders saw fears over potential Silicon Valley Bank contagion continue to ease.

Banking firms HSBC and Standard Chartered were both among the early fallers but both returned to gains by afternoon trading due to the improvement in sentiment.

The FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,626 points by 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It followed a 2.58% slide on Monday, as more than £50 billion was wiped off the value of the stock exchange over the course of the day.

The improvement was significantly linked to the US consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading for February, which slowed to 6% from 6.4% in the previous month.

The reading was broadly in line with economists’ expectations, although core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was slightly above predictions.

HSBC
HSBC and Standard Chartered were among the early FTSE fallers, but they both rebounded (PA)

Economists at Jefferies said the data “suggests that the Fed is going to remain on-track for a 25 bp (basis point) hike on March 22”, when it considers the latest potential change to interest rates.

US equity markets climbed strongly as a result.

It came after efforts by US President Joe Biden late on Monday and other policymakers responding to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank did little to turn sentiment around for cautious investors.

He said: “Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them.”

Nevertheless, he promised to look at new banking regulations to make it less likely that such a large bank failure can happen again.

Banking shares in Asia – where the first global markets open – continued their decline on the opening bell on Tuesday, with a particularly poor start for Japanese firms.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.2%, while the S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.4% down, representing a third consecutive day of decline.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said: “Monday was yet another ugly day for bank stocks around the world, as the selling pressure continued following the SVB debacle in the US last week.”

