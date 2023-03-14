Rishi Sunak’s family ‘reminded of the rules’ after walking dog off the lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak’s family ‘reminded of the rules’ after walking dog off the lead

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 5.06pm
(PA)
(PA)

Rishi Sunak’s family was “reminded of the rules” around keeping a dog on a lead when in a major London park, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes after a video was shared on the social media website TikTok appearing to show the Prime Minister and his family allowing their pet dog to roam freely while in a Royal Park.

The video focuses on a notice board saying “Dogs must be kept on leads” before showing Mr Sunak and what appears to be his wife putting the dog on a leash.

It is unclear when the video was filmed.

A Met spokesman said: “We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park.

“An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules.

“The dog was put back on the lead.”

The police officer who spoke to the Sunaks is understood to be the Prime Minister’s personal protection officer.

Downing Street said it would not be commenting on the footage.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister told reporters: “I’m not going to be commenting on the filming of the Prime Minister’s family and private individuals.

“You can see the video, it speaks for itself.”

Pressed on whether Mr Sunak would be apologising for breaching the park’s rules, the spokesman replied: “As I say, I’m not going to comment on the video which you’ve seen.”

The Sunaks have a labrador retriever called Nova which they adopted in June 2021, when the Conservative Party leader was serving as chancellor.

Mr Sunak posted a picture of her as a puppy on Instagram on June 30 of that year, saying: “Meet Nova.”

While head of the Treasury, Mr Sunak posed with the family dog ahead of announcing a Budget and she has been a regular feature in Downing Street promotional photos since his instalment as Prime Minister in October.

The four-legged pet has been pictured outside No 10 for a Poppy Appeal photocall and is frequently snapped by the gang of press photographers waiting outside Downing Street as she is taken for a walk by Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty.

A spokeswoman for The Royal Parks said: “Dogs are welcome in all the Royal Parks, although there are some places where they are not allowed or should be kept on a lead.”

The police has said there would be no further involvement following the dog lead rule breach.

But it is not the first time Mr Sunak has been in hot water with the police.

Earlier this year, he became only the second Prime Minister to be handed a fine after he filmed a video in a moving vehicle while failing to wear a seatbelt.

As part of the investigation into the parties in No 10 during the Covid lockdown, Mr Sunak was handed a fixed-penalty notice, along with former prime minister Boris Johnson, for attending a birthday bash for Mr Johnson in the cabinet room in June 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

(PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented