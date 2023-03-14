Starmer and Biden could share ‘progressive moment’, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer and Biden could share ‘progressive moment’, says Labour

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.31pm
Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act inspires Labour, David Lammy will tell the Center for American Progress (Leon Neal/PA)
Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act inspires Labour, David Lammy will tell the Center for American Progress (Leon Neal/PA)

Labour and US President Joe Biden can share a “progressive moment” if the party wins the next election, David Lammy will argue in a visit to Washington.

The shadow foreign secretary, who is on a visit to the US, will use a speech to argue the benefits of a potential partnership between Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour and Mr Biden’s Democrat administration.

“Labour will never be complacent about the next election after our disastrous defeat in 2019. But if we are successful, there is the potential for a progressive moment in 2024, where Keir Starmer in Number 10 and Joe Biden in the White House can form a renewed progressive partnership on decarbonisation, global kleptocracy and security,” the Labour frontbencher will tell the Center for American Progress.

Mr Lammy will say that an incoming Labour government would host a new summit to tackle kleptocracy in its first year in office.

Stressing his party’s environmental credentials, Mr Lammy will say that Labour is “inspired” by the US Inflation Reduction Act, despite the multi-billion green technology package sparking concerns in London and Brussels.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We are inspired – not nervous like the Conservatives – when we look at Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act and have our own answer in our Green Prosperity Plan, which will make Britain the biggest climate investor as a percent of GDP amongst the G7.

“The progressive moment that Labour hopes to seize could also tackle corruption, stopping London homes become the bitcoins of kleptocrats,” he will say.

The shadow foreign secretary will also stress Labour’s commitment to Nato.

“As bloody war continues to rage in Ukraine, we must double down on where the UK-US relationship is already at its strongest.

“It was a Labour Foreign Secretary who was the driving force behind the creation of Nato 70 years ago.

“Today, as then, Labour’s commitment to Nato is unshakeable. But we recognise that, with worrying developments in the Indo-Pacific, Britain must take a lead in giving Europe more capacity to defend itself. We will pursue a new UK-EU security pact to complement our Nato ties. By strengthening European security, we enhance the capacity of the whole Nato alliance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Actor Alan Cumming will appear at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
St Fillan's Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at Dundee house fire
Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act inspires Labour, David Lammy will tell the Center for American Progress (Leon Neal/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
3
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
2
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented