More than 300 experts sign letter against Government’s ‘unworkable’ migrant Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than 300 experts sign letter against Government’s ‘unworkable’ migrant Bill

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.56am
More than 300 academic experts in migration have signed a joint letter to the Government to object to the UK’s Illegal Immigration Bill, arguing the policy is not ‘evidence based, workable, or legal under human rights law’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
More than 300 academic experts in migration have signed a joint letter to the Government to object to the UK’s Illegal Immigration Bill, arguing the policy is not ‘evidence based, workable, or legal under human rights law’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

More than 300 academic experts in migration have signed a joint letter to the Government to object to the UK’s Illegal Immigration Bill, arguing the policy is not “evidence based, workable, or legal under human rights law”.

The scholars, from mostly British universities, warned the Bill will not stop small boats crossing the Channel, but would, however, increase “the chance of death” as people were funnelled into more dangerous journeys.

The letter, which was was published online and in The Times on Wednesday, called the Bill “a deterrence approach” by the Government in response to the current “maritime humanitarian crisis”.

However, the letter says, “there is no evidence that we are aware of, as experts in this field, to suggest that deterrence based approaches are effective”.

Demonstrators protest against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square, London, during the second reading of the bill in the House of Commons on Monday
Demonstrators protest against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square, London, during the second reading of the Bill in the House of Commons on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The group pointed to Australia where its government’s attempt to deter boat arrivals with offshore detention had failed to “stop the boats” or break people smuggling networks.

Instead, the “Pacific solution” had resulted in “enormous financial costs” to Australian taxpayers, the violation of fundamental rules of international laws and numerous legal challenges.

“Because the (British Government’s) policy will not stop the boats, it is not workable,” the group said.

“A large and growing population of people who would otherwise have a strong case for asylum will be turned into ‘illegal immigrants’.

“They will be detained, or housed in hotels or army barracks at great expense to the state, with no clear mechanism to resolve their status.

Demonstrators protesting against the Illegal Migration Bill in Parliament Square, London, during the second reading of the the bill in the House of Commons on Monday March 13, 2023
The Bill aims to stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means (Victoria Jones/PA)

“In many cases (for example, Afghan, Syrian and Eritrean asylum seekers) it will not be possible to return them to their country of origin.

“Again, there is already a large body of research evidencing the consequences of maintaining a vulnerable population of people in a state of deportability, poverty, and destitution. At least one consequence is that these people become extremely vulnerable to exploitation and forced labour.”

The letter concluded by saying that the Bill will be “counter to all evidence on forced migration journeys”, in addition to being “illegal and immoral, but also unworkable and flawed on its own terms”.

It comes after the Conservative Party chairman apologised to the head of the civil service after an email sent out in the Home Secretary’s name said public servants had held up efforts to tackle unlawful migration.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in Downing Street, London, after the Government unveiled plans for new laws to curb Channel crossings as part of the Illegal Migration Bill.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the Government unveiled its new legislation (Leon Neal/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she did not sign off the correspondence last week which blamed “an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party” for blocking previous attempts to prevent migrants arriving in small boats across the Channel.

The Government’s controversial asylum proposals laid out in the Illegal Migration Bill cleared their first Commons hurdle on Monday.

The legislation aims to stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means, with the measures part of Mr Sunak’s action plan to deliver on his pledge to stop small boats of migrants from crossing the English Channel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
3
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
11
3
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing. Image: Matteo Bell
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Two people treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters battle Dundee house blaze for seven…
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving trial Picture shows; Kevin Martin. Livingston Sheriff Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 14/03/2023
Dundee driver acquitted of endangering two men during caravan feud
6
Fife barber Cammy Barnes (front right) is cutting the Scotland rugby team's hair then performing at Murrayfield ahead of the Six Nations Italy clash. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife’s singing barber ‘more nervous’ about cutting Scotland rugby team’s hair than his pre-match…
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug supply Picture shows; Daniel Hanley. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 14/03/2023
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar The Apprentice
Mike Soutar: 10 interesting facts about Dundee businessman starring on The Apprentice
The Ford Focus ST. Image: Ford.
Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC's most viewed properties in Tayside for February
The 80s-themed spin class at The Shed. Picture: Chris Sumner.
The Shed: Disco time at 80s-themed spin class at rural fitness facility
Queen's Park lead the way in the Championship ahead of Dundee. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driving Picture shows; Byron Phipson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Drunk driver rolled minibus on Fife country road
Jimmy and Helen Wilkie pictured in happier times before her disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
The razorblade detective and the loose end in the case of murdered Dundee mum
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through
Liz's grandsons Matt and Adam Wood, son-in-law Grahame Wood, daughter Suzie Wood and husband Brian Forsyth at the VAA ceremony. Image: VAA/Julie Bell
People's champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony

Editor's Picks

Most Commented