Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to unveil his Budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Budget in the House of Commons.

On Wednesday morning, the Chancellor confirmed that the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.

Announcements on childcare support, benefits reform and pensions allowances are also expected to form part of the Budget when Mr Hunt addresses MPs on Wednesday afternoon.

New – the Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 a year for a typical household until the end of June. With energy bills set to fall from July, this change will bridge the gap, easing the pressure on families. pic.twitter.com/QjqEGciM9C — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 15, 2023

10.41am

Without the Government’s help, the average household would have been paying an annualised bill of almost £4,300 between January and April. But the support reduced that to £2,500.

10.36am

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) had been due to increase to £3,000 in April to reduce the burden on state finances. But the Government had come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to cancel the rise to the EPG. Now, the Treasury has said it will now continue the scheme at £2,500 until July.

10.30am

Ahead of his Budget speech, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the energy price guarantee for households will be extended for another three months at its current rate.