FTSE 100 slumps to lowest level this year as bank stock sell-off worsens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 slumps to lowest level this year as bank stock sell-off worsens

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 12.04pm Updated: March 15 2023, 12.18pm
The FTSE 100 has slumped to its lowest levels this year (Victoria Jones/PA)
The FTSE 100 has slumped to its lowest levels this year (Victoria Jones/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 has slumped to its lowest levels this year as banking shares plunged amid resurging fears over the health of the global financial system.

The sharp sell-off came ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivering his Spring Budget on Wednesday.

The blue-chip index was trading about 2.5% lower, dragged down by banking and insurance stocks which had only briefly managed to recover after the monumental collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US sparked a global sell-off.

It sank to lows of about 7,440, not seen since December last year.

Shares in insurance giant Prudential were down by more than 10% despite the company feeling optimistic about China reopening its borders.

Barclays had tumbled by around 7%, and Standard Chartered was down by more than 6%.

British bank NatWest Group was down by nearly 5% and HSBC had slipped by around 4%.

Morale in the banking sector was sinking lower amid reports of temporary share suspensions for big European banks such as Credit Suisse, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, following sharp falls in their share price.

Switzerland-based Credit Suisse saw its share price tank to a new record low after its largest investor said it would not increase its stake.

Shares in the Zurich-listed bank were down by more than 20% to about 1.8 Swiss francs in morning trading.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, warned that Credit Suisse is “too big to fail” amid concerns from investors that the bank could be “the next shoe to drop”.

The pound also slipped and was down by about 0.7% to 1.207 US dollars.

The market jitters came ahead of Mr Hunt delivering his Spring Budget in the UK on Wednesday.

An important measure has already been announced – that the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level for a further three months from April to June.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year.”

Budget 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street with his ministerial box (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Chancellor is also expected to introduce an extension of free childcare to parents of one- and two-year-olds, for up to 30 hours a week.

Analysts suggested that the usual attention on the Budget has slipped in the wake of SVB’s collapse and fears of contagion in the UK.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “All eyes were supposed to be on the Budget this week but the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank with concerns about financial contagion has superseded the famous red box.

“It has been a volatile week for financial markets as investors weigh up the negative economic impact from the bank’s failure versus the prospect of more accommodative monetary policy from the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “It would be nice to have a sense of calm across the markets following troubles earlier this week but it’s clear that investors remain nervous about what might be lurking in the shadows.”

He added: “To be fair, a lot of investors will be waiting for the Budget later today before committing any new money to equities or shifting their portfolio.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented