Council backs ban on single-use vapes

Glasgow City Council has backed a ban on single-use vape devices due to health and environmental concerns.

The Scottish Government is currently considering a ban on disposable vapes, with an expert group being set up to consider the options.

The council’s Environment and Liveable Neighbourhoods Committee said new legislation is needed to tackle the increase in disposable vapes being discarded as litter.

Councillors also voiced concern that brightly coloured and sweet-flavoured vapes are designed to appeal to children.

They noted that trading standards officers have seized more than 13,000 illicit vapes in three months during spot checks on businesses.

Councillors voiced concern that some products are designed to be attractive to children (PA)

Green councillor Jon Molyneux introduced the motion which was approved by the committee.

He said: “Single-use vapes are unnecessary and the all-too-obvious evidence on our streets is that they are giving rise to another harmful throwaway culture.

“I’m delighted that environment committee members in Glasgow agreed unanimously to support the Scottish Greens in calling for a ban.

“We obviously hope the Scottish Government’s urgent review results in a ban – but that shouldn’t also stop councils acting now.

“We heard that trading standards officers in Glasgow have seized around 13,000 illegal or non-compliant vapes in the last few months.

“Action should also be taken to restrict certain types of business, like sweet shops, from being able to sell these products.”

In January, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said an action plan on vapes would be published in the autumn.