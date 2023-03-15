Raab tells peers: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of staff ‘relish’ his ambitious agenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raab tells peers: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of staff ‘relish’ his ambitious agenda

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 12.34pm
Mr Raab has denied bullying but said he would resign if an allegation of bullying was upheld (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dominic Raab has said the “overwhelming majority” of his staff “relish” working on his “very ambitious agenda”.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the comments while the official inquiry into his behaviour continues.

Adam Tolley KC is investigating bullying claims and considering a number of formal complaints made by senior civil servants against Mr Raab, who is also Justice Secretary.

Asked if anything was being done at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to improve staff morale and change culture, Mr Raab told the Lords Home Affairs and Justice Committee on Wednesday: “I’m not going to touch on anything which relates to the inquiry. I’m sure you would agree that would be improper of me.

“But let me say generally, both in previous departments but and in the Ministry of Justice, I would say we are served by a terrific cohort of civil servants. By and large, the relationship is very effective with ministers across the board.

“I think that we’ve also got a very ambitious agenda in the way that I described, and the overwhelming majority relish that …

“I work very closely with Antonia Romeo, my permanent secretary. We’ve got all the processes in place in relation to bullying processes and procedures to make sure that folk who want to make a complaint can, in the right way, it’s important that’s there.”

Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti asked again specifically about Whitehall staff in his private office whether, while waiting for the inquiry to conclude, “in the interim, in the spirit of humility, have you reflected and done anything different – because it is a serious thing to be accused of – to perhaps change the dynamic in the department close to you with your close staff?”

To which Mr Raab replied: “So I think you’re now trying to take me into the inquiry which is improper and it’s got nothing to do with free speech and I’m going to leave it there.”

Boris Johnson reportedly privately warned Mr Raab about his conduct when he held several cabinet positions under the former prime minister and is understood to have given evidence to the inquiry, which could conclude within weeks.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to the PA news agency that Mr Raab had been questioned as part of the probe.

Dozens of witnesses including top departmental civil servants are also believed to have spoken to the inquiry, which could determine his political fate.

Mr Raab has denied bullying and insisted he had “behaved professionally throughout” but said he would resign if an allegation of bullying was upheld.

Rishi Sunak resisted calls to suspend his deputy while under investigation but could face questions again about his knowledge of the allegations before bringing Mr Raab back into the Cabinet if the findings are damning.

Downing Street ruled out the Prime Minister being aware of “formal complaints”, but sources said he had been warned about his ally’s behaviour.

The eight formal complaints centre on Mr Raab’s tenures as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Mr Raab ordered the investigation in November after coming under pressure following numerous claims, including that he was so demeaning to junior colleagues that many were “scared” to enter his office.

