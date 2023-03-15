Drivers get ‘much-needed relief’ with extension of fuel duty cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers get ‘much-needed relief’ with extension of fuel duty cut

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 12.51pm Updated: March 15 2023, 2.30pm
Motoring groups welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to extend the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty (Peter Byrne/PA)
Motoring groups welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to extend the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty (Peter Byrne/PA)

Motoring groups welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to extend the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty.

The Chancellor confirmed in his Budget that the reduction introduced in March last year will be retained for another 12 months, and fuel duty will not increase in line with inflation.

This will save the average driver £100 over the next 12 months, Mr Hunt said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivering his Budget to the House of Commons
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said fuel duty would not increase in line with inflation (House of Commons/PA)

Government figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is around £1.47 and £1.67 respectively.

Prices reached record highs of £1.92 for petrol and £1.99 for diesel in July last year, largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to an increase in the cost of oil.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “We are pleased the Chancellor has listened to the AA and frozen fuel duty.

“Not only will this save drivers heavy duty pain at the pump, but it will help keep the price of goods and services down as they are mainly transported by road.”

PA infographic showing UK fuel duty
(PA Graphics)

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to keep the 5p fuel duty cut in place for another 12 months.

“The cut has given drivers some much-needed relief in what has been the most torrid year ever at the pumps, with price records being broken even after duty was cut.

“Given the importance of driving for consumers and businesses, duty should be kept low to help fight inflation.”

Mr Hunt’s decision means fuel duty will remain 52.95p per litre for petrol and duty.

Before last year’s cut, it had been frozen at 57.95p since March 2011.

VAT is charged at 20% on top of the total price.

RAC Foundation analysis shows tax makes up around half of pump prices.

Public transport groups were frustrated by the measures on fuel duty in the Budget.

Silviya Barrett, from pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “We are disappointed that the Chancellor has chosen to maintain the 5p fuel duty cut for another 12 months and continue the fuel duty freeze for a 13th year, especially as this will disproportionally benefit those who are already better off.

“If the Government really wanted to help those who are struggling the most with the cost-of-living crisis, and support green growth, it should be helping to reduce the cost of public transport.”

Andy Bagnall, chief executive for rail industry body Rail Partners, said: “While measures helping with the cost of living are clearly welcome, freezing fuel duty for the 13th consecutive year, set against a 5.9% increase in rail fares earlier this month, has the unintended consequence of making a low-carbon form of transport relatively less attractive.

“Government needs to look holistically at how it supports different transport modes to encourage people to make greener choices to get from A to B.”

