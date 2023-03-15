Science Secretary ‘confident’ data laws mean public can continue to use TikTok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Science Secretary ‘confident’ data laws mean public can continue to use TikTok

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 1.18pm
Michelle Donelan said the threats posed to UK data are being monitored (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Michelle Donelan said the threats posed to UK data are being monitored (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Science and Technology Secretary has said the public can continue to use TikTok because of the strength of UK data protection laws.

Michelle Donelan made the comments while reiterating that the Government is undertaking a review of security on its own devices.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted that Britain could follow the US and the EU in banning the Chinese-owned social media app from government phones and devices.

Speaking during a session of Science, Innovation and Technology questions in the Commons, Labour’s Lucy Powell pushed the Government to clarify its position.

The shadow culture minister said: “Three weeks ago, the Secretary of State said that TikTok on Government devices is a personal choice. At the weekend, it was reported that a review of TikTok is to be carried out. And this week the Prime Minster said he is considering a ban.

“So, can she tell the House today, is it a personal choice or does TikTok pose a security risk on officials’ devices?”

Ms Donelan replied: “Ensuring the security of UK data is a priority and our experts continue to monitor the threats posed to data.

“The Government’s security group led by the Cabinet Office are reviewing the evidence base to take action for Government devices.

“What I actually said was, in terms of the general public, it is absolutely a personal choice. But because we have the strongest data protection laws in the world, we are confident that the public can continue to use it. That is very different to what (Ms Powell) stated.”

Asked about a ban on TikTok on Tuesday, security minister Tom Tugendhat said he was awaiting a report from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) before taking a decision.

Mr Tugendhat was asked if he would order a complete ban on the app, like those ordered by India and former US president Donald Trump.

He told Times Radio: “I don’t have it and the Prime Minister asked me to defend the leading democracy taskforce a little while ago, and as part of that we’re looking at the various threats to parliamentarians, but also to journalists.

“Looking at the various different apps people have on their phones and the implications for them is a hugely important question and I’ve asked the National Cyber Security Centre to look into this.”

Pressed whether this means there could be a full ban on the app, he said: “It will be addressed with the challenges we face, with the threats we face. I’m not going to give you an answer until I know what the risks are.”

Mr Trump’s ban, which faced a series of legal challenges and never came into force, was revoked by his successor in the White House, Joe Biden.

Parliament’s TikTok account was shut down last year after MPs raised concerns about the firm’s links to China.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented