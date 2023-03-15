Budget 2023: Record fall in disposable income and other historic benchmarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Budget 2023: Record fall in disposable income and other historic benchmarks

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.38pm
Some of the historic benchmarks and milestones in the latest economic forecasts (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Some of the historic benchmarks and milestones in the latest economic forecasts (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Forecasts published alongside Jeremy Hunt’s Budget suggest the UK economy will pass a number of grim milestones over the next few years.

Here are some of the key benchmarks:

– Largest fall in disposable income since records began

The rise in the cost of living means real household disposable income per person is forecast to drop by 3.7% in 2022/23 and by 2.0% in 2023/24, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

This is slightly less than in the previous OBR forecast last autumn, which pencilled in drops of 4.3% and 2.8% respectively, but 3.7% is still the largest fall in a single financial year since comparable records began in 1956/57.

It is also only the third time in modern history that the UK has seen back-to-back falls in living standards.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

The previous two occasions were in 2010/11 and 2011/12, and in 1975/76 and 1976/77.

The 5.7% cumulative fall across 2022/23 and 2023/24 is the largest two-year fall since records began.

It means real living standards in 2027/28 are still likely to be 0.4% lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

But they are 0.6% higher than the previous forecast, thanks to improved market expectations for gas prices and economic output.

– Highest tax burden (as % of GDP) since end of Second World War

The OBR forecasts the overall tax burden in the UK will rise to the equivalent of 37.7% of GDP (gross domestic product, or the total value of the economy) by 2027/28.

This is the highest level since the Second World War.

It was previously forecast to peak at 37.5% of GDP in 2024/25.

A peak of 37.7% in 2027/28 would be 4.7 percentage points above the level before the pandemic.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

– Highest debt (as % of GDP) since 1960/61

The headline measure of public sector net debt in the UK, which includes the Bank of England, is forecast to reach the equivalent of 103.1% of GDP in the financial year ending March 2024.

This would be the highest level since the end of the financial year 1960/61, when debt stood at 107.5%: a time when Harold Macmillan was Conservative prime minister, there were only two television channels in the country, and Elvis Presley was top of the singles chart with Wooden Heart.

British Prime Ministers on Holiday
Prime Minister Harold Macmillan pictured in 1961 during a grouse shooting holiday in Yorkshire (PA)

After 2023/24 the forecast starts to fall, reaching 96.9% of GDP in 2027/28, its lowest level since 2020/21.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

– Highest ratio of corporation tax to GDP since 1965

Jeremy Hunt used his Budget speech to confirm that the main rate of corporation tax will rise from 19% to 25% in April, taking it back levels last seen in the early 2010s.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

Corporation tax receipts are forecast to reach the equivalent of 3.7% of GDP by 2027/28 – their highest level since the tax was introduced by Labour Chancellor of the Exchequer Jim Callaghan in 1965.

Politics – James Callaghan – London
Jim Callaghan pictured in 1965 when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer (PA)

– Annual rate of inflation has peaked

Inflation in the UK has peaked and will drop sharply over the next couple of years, the OBR forecasts.

After reaching 9.1% in 2022 – the highest level since 1981 – the annual rate of inflation will be 6.1% this year, before falling to 0.9% in 2024 and just 0.1% in 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Some of the historic benchmarks and milestones in the latest economic forecasts (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented