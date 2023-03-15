Who are the winners and losers from the Budget?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who are the winners and losers from the Budget?

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.49pm
The Budget will leave some groups feeling better off, while some may be more squeezed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Budget will leave some groups feeling better off, while some may be more squeezed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Budget has produced some “winners” who could get a boost or see the pressure on their financial situation eased, as well as “losers” who will feel more of a squeeze on their wallets.

Here is a look at how people have been affected:

Winners:

– People with significant pension pots

Wealthier pension savers with significant sums to put away will be boosted by an increase the pensions annual allowance – the limit on how much money people can build up in their pension in any one tax year while still benefiting from tax relief – from £40,000 to £60,000.

The lifetime pensions allowance meanwhile will be abolished. It has stood at £1.07 million, with savers incurring tax after that personal pension pot threshold was exceeded.

The move could particularly help people in senior roles, such as those working in the NHS, to remain in the workplace.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaving 11 Downing Street, London, before delivering the Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Parents with young children

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced an expansion of free childcare for children over the age of nine months.

Plans include providing 30 hours a week of childcare for eligible working parents in England with children as young as nine months old.

The state will also pay the childcare costs of parents on Universal Credit moving into work or increasing their hours upfront, rather than in arrears, removing a major barrier to work for people receiving benefits.

The funding paid to nurseries for the existing free hours offer will be increased and schools and local authorities will be funded to increase the supply of wraparound care, so parents of school-age children can drop children off between 8am and 6pm.

– Energy bill payers

The Treasury has U-turned on plans to reduce energy support for households from April 1, easing at least some of the added pressure that households were facing from high bills.

The support scheme has limited a typical household energy bill to £2,500 since October, but this was due to increase to £3,000 in April. The scheme will now be extended at £2,500 for another three months.

However, bill payers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the Energy Bill Support Scheme – which has seen households receive six monthly payments of £66 or £67 direct to their energy accounts – comes to an end.

In further signs of the pressure easing, from July, lower wholesale gas prices are expected to feed through further to customers. Wednesday’s announcement will help to bridge the gap until this happens.

A pothole
Funding to fix potholes across England will be boosted by £200 million (Tim Goode/PA)

– Motorists

A planned 11p rise in fuel duty will be cancelled, maintaining last year’s 5p cut for another 12. The Government said this will save a typical driver another £100 on top of the £100 saved so far since last year’s cut.

Funding to fix potholes across England will be boosted by £200 million. The Government’s Potholes Fund will be increased to £700 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

– Pubs and their customers

The generosity of draught relief has been extended, so that the duty on an average draught pint of beer served in a pub both does not increase from August and will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets. The commitment to duty on a pub pint being lower than at the supermarket has been termed the “Brexit pubs guarantee” by the Government.

– Leisure centres

Some £63 million will  help leisure centres with swimming pools meet energy costs and become more efficient.

Losers:

– Some benefits claimants

Amid efforts to encourage people into the workplace, there will be a ramping up of sanctions for claimants who do not look for or take up employment.

Budget documents said that the Government is strengthening the way the sanctions regime is applied, including ensuring that work coaches have the tools and training to implement sanctions as effectively as possible, including for failing to take up a job.

A piggy bank
Annual Isa subscription limits have been frozen at £20,000 (Nick Ansell/PA)

– Savers

Annual subscription limits for tax-free Isas will remain frozen at £20,000, at a time when surging inflation has been eroding the real value of people’s savings.

– Businesses

The Chancellor has resisted demands from Conservative MPs, including Boris Johnson, to scrap April’s increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

However, he has promised a generous set of reliefs to help firms reduce their bills.

A new policy of “full expensing” will mean that every pound a company invests in IT equipment, plant or machinery can be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profit.

– Some homeowners and renters

Some commentators have urged more action to support the housing and rental markets.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops said: “Measures such as offering a tax break incentive for downsizers – or indeed right-sizers – to find a home that suits their changing lifestyle, would free up much needed housing stock at the middle and upper end of the market, and one that could be well received amongst older homeowners who are suffering most with high energy costs.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The Chancellor could have put an end to spiralling homelessness, but instead he’s stuck his head in the sand.”

She added: “Yet again we have a Budget that does nothing to help struggling renters who are drowning in debt and rapidly rising rents.”

