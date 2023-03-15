Chancellor’s budget shows his head is ‘buried in the sand’, say green groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chancellor’s budget shows his head is ‘buried in the sand’, say green groups

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.56pm
Jeremy Hunt reiterated the Government’s desire to invest £700 million in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Jeremy Hunt reiterated the Government's desire to invest £700 million in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Chancellor has been accused of keeping his head “buried in the sand” and committing public money to expensive solutions to the climate and energy crisis.

Jeremy Hunt reiterated in the Spring Budget the Government’s desire to invest £700 million in a new nuclear plant in Suffolk, £20 billion in carbon capture and storage (CCS) and he suggested that small modular reactors – a technology yet to be proved viable – could receive funding.

He also said nuclear power will be reclassified as “environmentally sustainable” while the Government’s soon-to-be-launched Great British Nuclear scheme will boost investment in the industry.

In protecting people from rising energy costs, the Chancellor said the energy price via prepayment meters will match with that of those who pay via direct debit, and he has extended the energy price guarantee at its current rate until the summer.

MPs, environmental and anti-fuel poverty groups have welcomed the renewed support for people’s energy bills but expressed frustration at an absence of new investment in clean energy and green jobs.

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said Labour wants to create “over a million” jobs in green industries.

He added: “The British people should benefit from our natural resources but still the Conservatives won’t back Labour’s plan for Great British Energy – a new, homegrown, publicly-owned, clean energy company to lower household energy bills.”

Bronwen Smith-Thomas, co-director at the Climate Coalition said: “The Chancellor has delivered a budget in the midst of an energy crisis while keeping his head buried in the sand.

“This government has the chance to kickstart a British golden era for people and planet. This means supporting homegrown renewable energy and buildings upgrades to bring down bills, protecting and restoring our natural world, and providing support to the most vulnerable to insulate them from the damaging impacts of climate change and the energy crisis.”

The Chancellor was criticised for his focus on nuclear and CCS instead of insulation and renewables and MPs have questioned what has changed to make nuclear power environmentally sustainable.

Mr Hunt said the classification was to allow nuclear the same access to investment incentives that are available to renewables.

Grant Shapps, energy security and net zero secretary, said nuclear must form part of a decarbonised portfolio of energy production.

Energy costs
The Climate Change Committee has said nuclear should provide nearly 20% of Britain’s power by 2035 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He told the Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday: “If you want to get to net zero and get rid of hydrocarbons, we have to accept that base loads are required somewhere. Nuclear power can and should be part of that.”

Mr Shapps said that by launching Great British Nuclear, the Government will provide a “much more stable platform” for those wanting to invest in UK nuclear power as well as more clarity on the trajectory and pace of its development.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: “Backing expensive technologies like CCS and a new nuclear programme, while still blocking cheap onshore wind in England and failing to properly insulate the UK’s energy-leaking homes, will leave the UK hooked on high energy costs and falling behind in the global race to benefit from the transition to greener economies.”

Sam Alvis, head of economy at Green Alliance, said: “Extending the energy price guarantee and ending the premium of prepayment meters are vital interventions to protect households from ever higher energy costs.

“Yet this budget doesn’t do enough to address the reasons why this country and its households are so exposed to volatile fossil fuel prices.

“With the US and Europe spending huge sums on clean energy and green technologies like electric vehicles, we needed a budget that would encourage businesses to invest a green pound here rather than a green dollar or euro elsewhere. Instead, it feels like we are developing short-term investment schemes instead of a long-term plan for building the green economy of the future.”

Analysts are expecting what has been dubbed as the Government’s “Green Day” before the end of March, when it must abide by a High Court order and publish a revised strategy on achieving net zero.

The UK is under pressure to deliver a set of policies that would drive investment in low-carbon technology and match the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and the Green Deal Industrial Plan in the EU.

Mr Shapps said he will soon publish a detailed plan on the development and use of hydrogen and expressed his support for onshore wind, which he said is opposed by only 4% of people, according to a Government public attitudes tracker.

