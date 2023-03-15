Hunt spends Budget windfall on childcare and tax breaks for wealthy pensioners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hunt spends Budget windfall on childcare and tax breaks for wealthy pensioners

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.10pm Updated: March 15 2023, 6.21pm
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meeting children after unveiling his Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meeting children after unveiling his Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has used a £25 billion-a-year improvement in the public finances to dramatically expand access to childcare and offer tax breaks to businesses and wealthy pensioners.

In a Budget aimed at increasing the numbers of people in work and the productivity of British firms, the Chancellor said the economy would avoid a recession and was “proving the doubters wrong”.

But the size of the economy is still forecast to shrink this year, living standards are the worst on record and the tax burden remains on course to be the highest since the Second World War.

Mr Hunt committed to spend more than £5.2 billion a year in 2027-28 on offering working parents in England up to 30 hours of funded childcare for pre-school children aged from nine months.

The move is expected to raise employment by 60,000 as it frees up parents to work, as well as “raising the hours worked by mothers already in work”, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said.

For businesses, a three-year temporary tax break will allow investment in plant and machinery to be written off against corporation tax – which will rise from 19p to 25p in April – costing £10.7 billion in 2024-25.

A multi-billion pound tax break on pensions is intended to stop an estimated 15,000 high earners – including senior NHS doctors – leaving the workforce.

Mr Hunt abolished the £1.07 million lifetime allowance – the total amount of tax-relieved contributions that an individual can accumulate – and increase the tax-free annual allowance from £40,000 to £60,000.

The measures will cost the Treasury more than £1.1 billion year by 2027/28, but the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said it would have only a limited impact on employment.

POLITICS Budget

IFS director Paul Johnson said they would “encourage a relatively small number of better-off workers to stay in the workforce a bit longer” while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branded it a “permanent tax cut … for the richest 1%”.

Mr Hunt committed to spend around two-thirds of the £25 billion a year improvement in the public finances.

The OBR said the economy would avoid a technical recession – two consecutive quarters of shrinkage – but it still forecast a contraction of 0.2% this year, a significant improvement on the -1.4% predicted in November.

The budget watchdog also upgraded its growth forecast for 2024 from 1.3% to 1.8%, but downgraded predictions for the following years to 2.5% in 2025, 2.1% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027.

Underlying debt is forecast to be 92.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, 93.7% in 2024-25; 94.6% in 2025-26, and 94.8% in 2026-27, before falling to 94.6% in 2027-28.

The deficit falls from 5.1% of GDP in 2023-24, to 3.2% in 2024-25, 2.8% in 2025-26, 2.2% in 2026-27 and 1.7% in 2027-28.

Mr Hunt told MPs: “In the face of enormous challenges I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong.”

Later, he received a warm welcome from Tory MPs as he attended the backbench 1922 Committee.

Entering the meeting, he told reporters he would inform party colleagues “about the way this is going to help them win an election”.

“There is no path for us without a reputation for economic competence,” he said.

The childcare reforms will expand availability of funded hours from three and four-year-olds to younger children of working parents, saving them around £6,500 a year.

The policy in England will be implemented in phases but by September 2025 “every single working parent of under fives will have access to 30 hours free childcare per week”, Mr Hunt said.

There will also be an expansion of pre- and after-school clubs for older children, upfront payment of childcare costs to universal credit claimants, a relaxation of the ratios between staff and children, and incentives for people to become childminders.

Mr Hunt said the package was a “landmark reform” that would “help the economy, transform the lives of thousands of women and build a childcare system comparable to the best”.

The Chancellor resisted demands from Tory MPs, including Boris Johnson, to scrap April’s increase in corporation tax.

The move will contribute to the tax burden hitting a post-Second World War high of 37.7% in 2027-28, with the ratio of corporation tax receipts to GDP set to be the highest since the tax was introduced in 1965.

POLITICS Budget

Mr Hunt promised “the most generous capital allowance regime of any advanced economy” to help offset some of the increase.

The Chancellor also used the improved economic picture to promise an extension of support for household bills, maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current £2,500 level from April to June.

It had been due to rise to £3,000 in April and the cost of scrapping the planned 20% increase will amount to about £3 billion.

In other measures:

– The fuel duty freeze and the 5p cut in its rate will be maintained for another year, saving the average driver around £100 at a cost of more than £5 billion this year.

– Taking advantage of tax flexibility since leaving the European Union, a “Brexit pubs guarantee” will see duty on draught pints up to 11p lower than in supermarkets, although drinkers will see tax on alcohol soar from August in line with inflation.

– Some 12 new investment zones will be created, offering up to £80 million of support each for tax breaks and incentives.

– Mr Hunt promised the “biggest change to our welfare system in a decade”, with reforms aimed at supporting more disabled people into work.

– There will be tougher sanctions for benefits claimants who fail to meet requirements to look for work or choose not to take up a reasonable job offer.

– Mr Hunt assigned an extra £10 million to charities on suicide prevention.

– He pledged £900 million for a new supercomputer to help harness the power of artificial intelligence, while £2.5 billion will go to a research and innovation programme for quantum computing.

The Budget took place against the backdrop of an estimated half a million workers, including junior doctors, teachers and civil servants, walking out in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Shares in top European banks plummeted and the FTSE 100 of the UK’s biggest publicly listed companies dropped to the lowest level this year amid fears of a banking crisis.

Despite the promises of help with the cost of living, families still face a painful financial squeeze.

Living standards, based on real household disposable income (RHDI) per person, is expected to fall by a cumulative 5.7% over the two financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 – less than forecast in November but still the largest since records began in 1956-57.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “After 13 years of his Government, our economy needed major surgery, but like millions across our country, this Budget leaves us stuck in the waiting room with only a sticking plaster to hand.

“A country set on a path of managed decline, falling behind our competitors, the sick man of Europe once again.”

The OBR said debt was falling “only by the narrowest of margins” in five years’ time, allowing Mr Hunt to meet his fiscal target, with around £4 billion of the £6.5 billion headroom linked to increasing fuel duty – something no chancellor has done since 2011.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt meeting children after unveiling his Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented