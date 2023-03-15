‘650,000 including surgery patients could lose support under welfare reforms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘650,000 including surgery patients could lose support under welfare reforms’

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 6.34pm
The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned more than 600,000 people could see their support cut back under planned welfare reforms (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned more than 600,000 people could see their support cut back under planned welfare reforms (Philip Toscano/PA)

More than half a million people on benefits – including those recovering from surgery – are likely to see their support cut back as a result of the Government’s welfare reforms, a think tank has said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced what he described as the “biggest change to our welfare system in a decade” during Wednesday’s Budget, with the scrapping of the work capability assessment (WCA) to assess eligibility for sickness benefits.

The reforms, dubbed by the Government as shifting the focus onto what people can do rather than what they cannot, would mean only the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) would remain in future.

Mr Hunt said he wanted to remove barriers to work, by ensuring disabled benefit claimants “will always be able to seek work without fear of losing financial support” as he told MPs in the Commons that half the vacancies in the economy could be filled with people who want to work but are inactive due to sickness or disability.

But the Resolution Foundation has warned that the Government will need to proceed with caution, as hundreds of thousands of people who currently get support could be affected.

The think tank said someone who does not have a long-term disability would not necessarily qualify for PIP, meaning that despite being too ill to work they could lose out.

In its quickfire analysis and response to the Budget, the organisation said: “The scrapping of the Work Capability Assessment (WCA) amounts to the biggest change in disability benefits in a decade.

“It will rightly be implemented slowly given that there will be significant winners but also losers.

“Up to 650,000 people currently receiving support after going through the WCA do not receive Personal Independence Payments.

“In future, this group, which includes people recovering from surgery, are likely to see support cut back.”

The Government has promised “transitional protection” for existing claimants to “ensure that no one experiences financial loss at the point at which the reform is enacted” – which is likely to be a few years from now.

In its associated White Paper published on Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions said the current Universal Credit Limited Capability for Work and Work Related Activity (LCWRA) financial top-up would be replaced with a new “UC health element”.

The Government acknowledged that in the current benefits system some people who receive the UC health element as a result of being determined to have LCWRA do not get a PIP payment.

The White Paper stated: “As we develop our reform proposals, we will consider how disabled people and people with health conditions who need additional financial support may receive it.”

It noted that cancer patients would be among those given protection from changes.

It said: “We are committed to protecting those claimants who are currently treated as LCWRA due to pregnancy risk or because they are about to receive, receiving or recovering from treatment for cancer by way of chemotherapy or radiotherapy. We will provide explicit provision to allow these claimants to access the new UC health top-up, even when they are not in receipt of PIP.”

The reforms would come in by 2026 at the earliest, the Government said, with a rollout for new claims aimed to be complete within three years from then.

The Government said it would only be at that point that the existing caseload of claims were moved on to the new system and that “transitional protection” would be provided initially for people who were not getting PIP at the point that they move to the new system.

Louise Murphy, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Scrapping the Work Capability Assessment – the biggest reform to disability benefits in a decade – is a welcome move that should help more people with ill health or a disability back into work.

“However, with up to 650,000 people at risk of receiving lower support in future, the Government is right to be proceeding slowly with this reform, which wouldn’t begin until at least 2026, and then take over three years to be fully implemented.

“This will help the Government put in place proper protections to ensure that vulnerable people – for example those recovering from major surgery – don’t have their incomes cut.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
The Resolution Foundation think tank has warned more than 600,000 people could see their support cut back under planned welfare reforms (Philip Toscano/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented