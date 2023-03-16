Hillsborough families meet former bishop to discuss new duty of candour law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hillsborough families meet former bishop to discuss new duty of candour law

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 9.47am
Former bishop of Liverpool James Jones published a report into the Hillsborough disaster (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former bishop of Liverpool James Jones published a report into the Hillsborough disaster (Peter Byrne/PA)

Families of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster have met with the former bishop of Liverpool to discuss a new law which would avoid “torment” for other bereaved relatives.

James Jones, bishop of the city between 1998 and 2013, published a report six years ago into the experiences of the families of those who died at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989, but there has not yet been a full Government response.

Earlier this month, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed plans to establish an independent public advocate (IPA) to support those affected by major disasters, a move which was welcomed by Mr Jones in his report.

An independent pathology review into the issues following the disaster – one of 25 recommendations made by Mr Jones – is due to be carried out by the Home Office.

Campaigners are calling for a “Hillsborough Law”, or Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, which would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.

This week, the former bishop held a series of meetings with families in Liverpool, where he is understood to have pledged his support for a Hillsborough Law and introduced families to a forensic science expert, Glenn Taylor, who will be conducting the independent pathology review.

Steve Kelly, whose brother Mike was one of the 97 Liverpool fans who died at Hillsborough, said: “This has been a 34-year fight and during that time we have lost family members who never got to hear the new inquest verdicts so were denied justice and accountability.

“This required change in the law to avoid our torment being repeated is surely the very least we are owed.

“A true Hillsborough Law, I believe, has to be independent of government interference and carried out in consultation, every step of the way, with the people who matter: families and survivors.”

Elkan Abrahamson, solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter, which hosted the meetings, and director of Hillsborough Law Now, said: “We were pleased to hear from the former bishop.

“The only solution to government cover-ups is to enact a statutory duty of candour. Hillsborough Law Now has been set up to push for this and we welcome the former bishop’s support.”

Earlier this month, Mr Raab told the House of Commons the Government would be responding to the wider report this spring.

