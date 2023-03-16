Cabinet Office accused of using taxpayers’ money to ‘snoop’ on MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cabinet Office accused of using taxpayers’ money to ‘snoop’ on MPs

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.38am
Sir Christopher Chope in the House of Commons, Westminster (House of Commons/PA)
Sir Christopher Chope in the House of Commons, Westminster (House of Commons/PA)

The Cabinet Office was using taxpayers’ money to “snoop” on sitting MPs, the House of Commons has heard.

Tory former minister Sir Christopher Chope set alarm bells ringing during Cabinet Office questions in the lower chamber, as he pressed ministers about what happened to the information collected by the Rapid Response Unit on parliamentarians.

Based across the Cabinet Office and No 10, the Rapid Response Unit was operating to combat misinformation, by monitoring news and information being shared and engaged with online.

It was created in 2018 and disbanded in August 2022.

Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said after its disbandment, “the information collected was archived and will be retained in line with the Cabinet Office information retention policy available online”.

After the issue was raised by Sir Christopher, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he has “some great worries” about a Government department holding “records” on MPs.

Christchurch MP Sir Christopher said: “Why has he (Alex Burghart) refused to admit in answer to parliamentary questions that the Rapid Response Unit collected and stored information on sitting MPs.

“And as my subject access request has now confirmed that I was one of those MPs, can he explain why the Rapid Response Unit was using taxpayers’ money to snoop on me, and who authorised this and why?”

Mr Burghart replied: “I have asked them (officials in the Cabinet Office) this morning, whether there were any monitoring emails that contained his name, I’ve been given assurances that there were not, but I’m very happy for him to come into the department and talk through all the possible implications.

“The truth is that the Government has a number of media monitoring services which check what is going on.

“They monitor not just what MPs and peers say but what journalists say, anything that’s reported in the mainstream media, and as his name has appeared in newspapers stories in connection with various stories, it’s natural that it would be picked up by those monitoring services.”

Interrupting the proceedings, Sir Lindsay said: “Can I say, I do have concerns what’s being mentioned. If there are dossiers on MPs, I think we do need to know.

“I could be very tempted if somebody was to put a UQ (urgent question) in to get to the bottom because I do think it needs clarification. You know, a Government Department holding records on MPs, it may be fine but it may not be, so I do have some great worries.”

Mr Burghart reiterated “we have media monitoring units”, adding: “So that when people’s names appear in the media, be they MPs or peers or people who are not members of this House, then they’ll be recorded on those systems.

“There’s nothing untoward about this, I can assure you.”

Sir Lindsay added: “We will certainly find out at some point.”

