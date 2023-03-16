Doctors ‘want to cancel retirement’ after tax break on pension savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doctors ‘want to cancel retirement’ after tax break on pension savings

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.06pm
A tax break aimed at discouraging thousands of high earners from leaving the workforce early has already led to doctors wanting to cancel their retirements, according to the British Medical Association (Aleksandr Davydov/Alamy/PA)
A tax break aimed at discouraging thousands of high earners from leaving the workforce early has already led to doctors wanting to cancel their retirements, according to the British Medical Association (Aleksandr Davydov/Alamy/PA)

A tax break aimed at discouraging thousands of high earners from leaving the workforce early has already led to doctors wanting to cancel their retirements, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the abolition of the tax-free cap on the lifetime pensions allowance included in his Budget was needed to keep doctors in work as the NHS spends billions on agency staff.

The move to scrap the allowance standing at £1.07 million will end up costing more than a billion pounds per year and, it is estimated, prevent 15,000 people from retiring early.

Budget 2023
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)

The measure is primarily aimed at NHS consultants who have been leaving the health service because they say the pension rules mean it is not worth them carrying on.

Dr Vishal Sharma, a cardiologist and BMA pensions committee chairman, has welcomed the “decisive action” taken by Mr Hunt.

Dr Sharma told BBC Breakfast the NHS has been “losing doctors ever since pension rules started to be tinkered with”.

He said: “And over the last sort of 10 or 12 years, the number of hospital consultants that have taken early retirement have tripled, and for GPs it has been nearly four times.

“And we’re really heading towards a sort of precipice where huge numbers were going to go unless things changed.

“So it’s really welcome that the Chancellor’s listened to our concerns and actually taken some decisive action.”

Dr Sharma said a survey last year showed 44% of consultants were threatening to leave in the next 12 months, with around half of those thinking of retirement.

“Hopefully those people will now start to stay,” he said.

“We’ve already had lots of people contacting us saying they want to cancel their retirements, we’ve had people who’ve already retired contact us saying they want to come back, so it’s looking positive, but we have to wait and see how it impacts.”

Asked about nurses and junior doctors on the picket line and how people may think money is heading in the wrong direction, Dr Sharma said: “We understand that a lot of people can’t even afford to pay into a pension, and we absolutely understand that, but the tax rules should never really be a disincentive or a barrier to actually carrying on working, and they should never be driving you out of the workforce.

“And that’s what they were doing. So that’s why it needs to be fixed because we want people to stay in work, we want people to carry on working and these rules were actually making people leave.”

Meanwhile, Labour has pledged to scrap Mr Hunt’s “gilded giveaway” to higher earners.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The Budget was a chance for the Government to unlock Britain’s promise and potential. But the only surprise was a one billion pound pensions bung for the 1%, a move that will widen the cost-of-living chasm.

“At a time when families across the country face rising bills, higher costs and frozen wages, this gilded giveaway is the wrong priority, at the wrong time, for the wrong people.”

