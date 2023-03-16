Unaccounted for spending would bust Chancellor’s debt rules, says OBR chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unaccounted for spending would bust Chancellor’s debt rules, says OBR chief

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.07pm Updated: March 16 2023, 12.48pm
The OBR said Jeremy Hunt had not included spending ambitions that would break his fiscal rules (UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/PA)
The Chancellor would break his fiscal rules “by a country mile” if he took into account likely increased spending on defence and a continued fuel duty freeze, according to the fiscal watchdog chief.

Richard Hughes, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), said the UK Government’s fiscal framework was becoming “increasingly gamed” as ministers announce “aspirations” for spending without setting out detailed timeframes for delivering on them.

The lack of specifics means they cannot be included in independent economic forecasts handed to the Treasury but “hang over” them and “act as a risk to the achievement of Government objectives”, he said.

The OBR forecast, published alongside Wednesday’s Budget, found Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had given himself only a £6.5 billion buffer in order to meet his fiscal rule of having debt falling as a proportion of the size of the economy in five years’ time.

Mr Hunt had used the autumn statement in November to relax the UK Government’s existing fiscal rules, pushing back the debt target by 24 months to 2027-28.

Mr Hughes said that “even with two years of extra time” and slightly better growth and employment prospects, the Chancellor was “still struggling to meet that fiscal rule”.

About £4 billion of the £6.5 billion headroom is linked to increasing fuel duty – something no chancellor has done since 2011.

Mr Hughes indicated that the political likelihood of fuel duty remaining frozen in the next Budget, which is likely to come only months before a general election, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, could blow a hole in the Chancellor’s debt target.

Budget graphic
“There is a list of things that aren’t in our forecast which could easily wipe that headroom out tomorrow,” he said at a post-Budget briefing organised by the Resolution Foundation think tank on Thursday.

“If you combine fuel duty, his aspirations on where he wants the tax regime on businesses to go, and also the aspirations announced earlier on this week about defence spending – and getting it to 2.5% of GDP – when you combine those things, that busts his rules by a country mile.”

He said there were “more and more illusions” being built into the fiscal outlook due to the lack of defined spending plans being announced.

“Governments are finding new ways of gaming these rules,” he continued.

“The new game is to announce an aspiration but then say, ‘I’ll only get there when my resources allow’.

“Well, your resources don’t allow so why are you announcing these things?”

He was joined in his assessment by Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), who accused the Treasury of an “inevitable fiscal sleight of hand” when it came to including the fuel duty escalator in its workings.

“The pretence that fuel duties will always rise next year, when they never rise this year, is becoming increasingly wearisome,” the think tank boss told a briefing on Thursday.

“It makes a bit of a nonsense of the fiscal forecasts.”

Downing Street said the Prime Minister remained “committed” to meeting the debt-cutting target and indicated the fuel duty escalator could continue to be accounted for in the headroom figures.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Government’s position has not changed and we will make a decision on what is in the best interest of the UK in the future, but I can’t comment on what decisions we may take.”

OBR chief Mr Hughes rejected suggestions that his organisation held any sway on Budget decisions through its monitoring of the Chancellor’s commitment to fiscal rules.

“Chancellors choose their fiscal targets and how much headroom they want against those fiscal targets,” he said.

“If he wanted a different set of targets, he could have announced a different set of targets. If he wanted more headroom, he could have made other fiscal choices which gave him more headroom.

“He didn’t do either of those things.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hughes confirmed Mr Hunt engaged with the forecast-setting process more than his predecessors, meeting with the OBR four times ahead of Wednesday’s announcements compared with the one or two occasions that had been the norm for previous Treasury chiefs.

Mr Hughes said more engagement with the Chancellor was “very welcome” as separating the forecast and the policy creation process meant there was a risk of a “disconnect between the two”.

It comes after the former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and former prime minister Liz Truss came under fire after failing to work with the OBR on an assessment ahead of their mini-budget announcement that caused an economic fallout last autumn.

Mr Hughes rejected criticisms of some right-wing politicians about the influence of the OBR’s forecasts, saying: “The idea that we are some arbitrator of the Government’s policy choices or have a veto on them is just nonsense.”

