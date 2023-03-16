MPs to be given vote on key part of new Brexit deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs to be given vote on key part of new Brexit deal

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.14pm Updated: March 16 2023, 1.18pm
The agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland (Yui Mok/PA)
MPs will vote on a key part of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland next week.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed MPs will be asked to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday March 22.

It represents the first Commons test for the Prime Minister’s deal with the EU.

The agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland that was created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It introduces the so-called Stormont brake mechanism that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which Ms Mordaunt said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by existing arrangements.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said details of how the brake would operate would be published on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Announcing the business for next week, Ms Mordaunt said: “On Wednesday March 22 a debate (will take place) on a motion to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake in the Windsor Framework.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson welcomed the debate, but referenced his party’s concerns over the framework.

The MP for East Antrim sought assurances that there would be “adequate answers given by the ministers who are responsible in this debate, explaining the difference between the rhetoric and the reality of the framework document”.

In response, Ms Mordaunt said she wanted to ensure there was time to debate “areas of concern” and said the statutory instrument would be a “keystone” in the framework.

On Tuesday, a meeting of EU ministers at its General Affairs Council is expected to sign off on the pact.

The European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers has commissioned a so-called “star chamber” of experts to consider the deal before it decides how to vote.

Mark Francois, the group’s chairman, said: “We are still awaiting the outcome of the star chamber’s detailed legal audit of the Windsor Framework, which of course includes the Stormont brake.

“We now hope to see this completed before next Wednesday and members of the group will no doubt pay close attention to the star chamber’s conclusions, prior to any vote.”

The vote will form part of a major day in Parliament, with Boris Johnson also set to be questioned by the Privileges Committee as part of its inquiry into whether the former prime minister lied to MPs with his partygate denials.

