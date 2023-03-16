‘Use of AI and Alexa in social care just the tip of the iceberg’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Use of AI and Alexa in social care just the tip of the iceberg’

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.31pm Updated: March 16 2023, 5.16pm
Amazon Alexa was mentioned by the social care minister as one of the innovative tech opportunities for the social care sector (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Amazon Alexa was mentioned by the social care minister as one of the innovative tech opportunities for the social care sector (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Artificial intelligence and voice technologies are some of the “really exciting” innovations in social care, a gathering of providers in the sector has heard.

Social care minister Helen Whately said using devices like the voice-controlled virtual assistant Alexa was “just the tip of the iceberg” and said better use of technology could mean staff spending less time on paperwork.

She said half of care providers currently do not use digital records.

She told the Care England conference: “I spoke to several of you last night about some of the really exciting things that are going on with technology and innovations in our social care sector, whether that’s from the potential of AI or the opportunities to make practical use of Amazon Alexa – just a couple of examples I spoke to people about last night.

“I know that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

The minister added that she wanted to “drive greater adoption of technology so that care staff can spend less time on paperwork” and have the “right information at their fingertips when they come on shift”.

She said: “More than 50% of care providers now have digital social care records, that’s up from 45% last year, but of course that’s still 50% who don’t have digital care records, so that needs to go further.”

The Government has promised to publish a plan for adult social care system reform in the spring, with no date yet given.

The minister said this will set out “reforms to the workforce, reforms on technology and innovation and data”.

She said the Government’s “vision” set out in its People at the Heart of Care policy paper published in December 2021 is “not going to be realised overnight, but we are taking steadily the steps forward to get there together with you”.

Kirsty Matthews, chief executive of learning disability charity Hft which took part in the Care England conference, said technology could help free up staff when the workforce was stretched.

She gave examples, including home monitoring systems which mean staff can check in with a supported person remotely, and devices that enable independence when cooking such as induction hobs and one-cup kettles.

She said: “Technology and AI can make a huge difference to adults with a learning disability, building independence and helping providers make the best use of a stretched workforce.

“At Hft, we recognise this and are championing a person-centred approach to technology to give learning disabled adults greater control over their lives and to free up our care and support colleagues to spend more quality time with the people we support.”

