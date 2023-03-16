Penny Mordaunt warns against intimidation of MPs probing partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Penny Mordaunt warns against intimidation of MPs probing partygate

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.34pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The cross-party group of MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson knowingly misled the Commons over partygate should be allowed to work without interference, Penny Mordaunt has said.

The Commons Leader warned MPs, peers and others against trying to prevent the investigation into the ex-prime minister from taking place.

Mr Johnson has agreed to face televised questioning by the Privileges Committee next Wednesday on whether he lied to MPs over partygate.

Asked about reported attempts to influence or intimidate the committee, Ms Mordaunt emphasised that MPs on the Privileges Committee “are doing this House a service”.

She added: “They need to be permitted to get on with their work without fear or favour and I would also remind members in this House that this House asked them to do this work.

“We referred this matter to the committee for them to consider and we asked them to do this work and to do it well, and they should be left to get on with this.

“That is the will of this House and I think a very dim view will be taken of either any member who tries to prevent them from carrying out this serious work or anyone from outside this House that interferes.”

Hinting at potential for interference by members of the House of Lords, the Commons Leader added: “On a personal level, an even dimmer view will be taken of anyone from the other place (the Lords) who attempts to do similar.”

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

Conservative MP Simon Hoare (North Dorset) had earlier raised concerns about interference with the committee’s work.

The chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee told MPs: “As chairman of a committee of this House, I know, and I hope that she does, the important, independent and cross-party work that all committees of this House do on behalf of the House, including the Privileges Committee.

“She will know there has been speculation about its current investigation which was approved, she will remember, without amendment or division in this House.

“Does she agree that members of the committee are doing the House a service, that they should be free and unfettered to get on with their work, and free of interference or intimidation?”

Mr Johnson and his allies have raised concerns over partygate investigator Sue Gray’s pending move to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office from the civil service.

Sue Gray
Sue Gray (Aaron Chown/PA)

However, the committee, chaired by Labour grandee Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority of four of its seven MPs, denied its inquiry is based on the Gray report.

Instead, the inquiry has taken evidence from witnesses’ WhatsApp messages, emails and pictures from a Downing Street photographer.

The Prime Minister has said he will not try to exert influence over Tory MPs on the committee not to impose a large punishment.

“That wouldn’t be right,” Rishi Sunak told broadcasters in San Diego last week.

“This is a matter for Parliament, for the House. It’s not right for the Government to get involved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented