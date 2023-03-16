UK’s tax burden on course to hit highest level since Second World War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK’s tax burden on course to hit highest level since Second World War

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.58pm
The UK’s tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high (PA)
The UK’s tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high (PA)

The UK is “charting new ground” as its tax burden is on course to hit the highest level since the Second World War.

The tax burden is expected to reach a post-war high of 37.7% of GDP in 2027-28, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The OBR said this includes the highest ratio of corporation tax receipts to GDP since the tax was introduced in 1965.

Helen Miller, head of tax and deputy director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said: “While this was not a tax rising budget, previous policies mean that tax revenues continue to rise to their highest ever level.

“This is charting new ground for the UK, but is not unusual internationally.”

Budget graphic
(PA Graphics)

The OBR’s document, released to coincide with Wednesday’s Budget, said: “The tax burden now rises to 37.7% of GDP (gross domestic product, or the total value of the economy) in 2027-28, which would be a post-war high and is 4.7 percentage points above where it stood before the pandemic (in 2019/20).”

The forecast reflects both pre-existing trends and subsequent changes, the OBR said.

It highlighted stronger receipts from income tax and national insurance contributions, VAT, corporation tax, and capital gains tax, partly reflecting stronger-than-expected growth in wages and nominal consumer spending.

Ongoing freezes to income tax thresholds generate fiscal drag – where earnings growth pushes people into paying more tax.

While the UK tax burden is currently high by historical standards, it has remained below averages across other advanced economies, the OBR said, adding that there is considerable variation across countries.

In the mid-1960s, the UK’s tax burden was relatively high, due in part to the need to finance the UK’s larger stock of debt left by the Second World War.

Between 1965 and 1980, the UK’s tax burden was volatile, reflecting the “stop-go” fiscal policies of the era, the OBR added.

From the 1980s to the mid-1990s the UK tax burden headed downwards, largely reflecting a fall in taxes on income and profits and a sharp fall in oil and gas revenues, the document said.

From 1996 to 2005 the UK tax burden rose back towards international averages, primarily due to growth in income tax and national insurance contributions receipts.

From 2005 to 2020, the UK tax burden remained relatively stable, as the rate of VAT was raised but the income tax personal allowance was made more generous, the OBR said.

Other high-income economies, particularly Japan, Canada and France, saw growth in their tax burdens, widening the gap between the tax burdens of the UK and rest of the G7, it added.

Like the UK, other countries face growing fiscal pressures associated with ageing populations, higher stocks of debt, higher interest rates, energy insecurity and climate change, and growing geopolitical threats, the OBR said.

It added: “Meeting these pressures while also respecting their own fiscal objectives may require further increases in tax burdens in these countries over the remainder of this decade, unless they are prepared to significantly scale back spending in other areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented