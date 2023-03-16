UK bans TikTok from official Government phones over security concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK bans TikTok from official Government phones over security concerns

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 1.08pm Updated: March 16 2023, 2.52pm
The TikTok app on the App Store on an iPhone screen (PA)
The TikTok app on the App Store on an iPhone screen (PA)

TikTok has been banned from Government phones after a security review but ministers and officials will still be able to use the Chinese-owned app on their personal phones.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden announced the move, which he said would be “good cyber hygiene” amid a risk to “sensitive Government data”, with immediate effect on Thursday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been under pressure from senior MPs to follow the US and the European Union in barring the video-sharing app from official devices.

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, said it was “disappointed” with the decision and said bans were based on “fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics”.

As ministers were urged to go further and remove it from personal devices as well, Cabinet minister and prominent parliamentary TikToker Grant Shapps vowed to continue using it with precautions on his own phone.

Mr Dowden announced the “precautionary move” – which is not being extended to members of the public – with “immediate effect”.

He said it was a prudent and proportionate step following “advice from our cyber security experts” as he noted risks around how sensitive information can be accessed by TikTok.

“The security of sensitive Government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on Government devices. The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review,” the minister said.

But he said there will be “limited exemptions” on some Government devices made on a “case by case basis” where the video-sharing app is required for work purposes.

Downing Street said there was no plan to delete the No 10 account.

The Cabinet Office said the ban was being imposed because TikTok users are required to hand over data including contacts, user content and geolocation data.

TikTok has long said it does not share data with China but the country’s intelligence legislation requires firms to help the Communist Party when requested. Critics fear the policy could expose western data to Beijing.

A spokesman said: “We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok and our millions of users in the UK, play no part.

“We remain committed to working with the Government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors.”

Conservative former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith was among those demanding that ministers and senior civil servants should be told to remove TikTok from their personal phones as well.

“Private phones are used for communications and I honestly don’t believe that whatever the complaints are, that the reality is that these private phones will never be used for Government business.

“They will be, they are, and there is no way of stopping that to some degree,” he told the Commons.

Nadine Dorries, a frequent poster on TikTok while serving as Boris Johnson’s culture secretary, tweeted: “My phone is personal. Today I removed Tik Tok and I think all MPs should do likewise.”

But Mr Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, made clear he will continue to use it on his personal phone while taking security precautions.

Writing on TikTok, he said: “I’ve never used TikTok on Government devices and can hereby confirm I will NOT be leaving TikTok anytime soon!”

He included a clip from the Wolf Of Wall Street movie in which Leonardo DiCaprio, portraying a New York stockbroker, declares he is “not f****** leave” and the “show goes on”.

A spokeswoman for Mr Shapps said: “Grant has never used TikTok on Government devices and believes security measures – like not sharing location permission – are sensible.

“However, he is concerned that representatives of the people who deliberately choose not to engage with the public on the platforms that they actually use are unlikely to continue to represent these voters for long.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Government was “closing the stable door after the horse has bolted” after Parliament closed its onw account last year.

“Two weeks, two ministers, two completely different policies later, and it is the same pattern over and over again, a Government behind the curve with sticking plaster solutions forced to lurch into a U-turn at the last minute,” she said.

Oliver Dowden
Oliver Dowden, Cabinet Office minister, announced the ban (PA)

Security minister Tom Tugendhat had asked chiefs at the National Cyber Security Centre to review the app.

The ban will also likely anger Beijing, which has accused the US of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok amid reports the White House is calling for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes.

