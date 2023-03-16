More than fifth of pupils ‘persistently absent’ from lessons last year – data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than fifth of pupils ‘persistently absent’ from lessons last year – data

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 1.30pm
The Department for Education said the ‘vast majority of children’ were in school and learning (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Department for Education said the ‘vast majority of children’ were in school and learning (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than a fifth of schoolchildren in England were persistently absent from lessons last year as the number of pupils off for at least 10% of the time almost doubled to more than 1.6 million, new data suggests.

Some 22.5% of pupils at special schools and state-funded primaries and secondaries were deemed “persistent absentees” in the 2021/22 school year, losing the equivalent of at least 19 days of teaching.

The Department for Education figures indicate an increase of 10.4 percentage points on 2020/21’s figures, when persistent absentees stood at 12.1% of all pupils.

Of those persistently absent, 120,000 missed 50% or more of their lessons, up from 60,000 before the pandemic in 2018/19.

The figures – which include authorised, unauthorised and positive Covid test absences – come a week after the Children’s Commissioner for England said she was “seriously worried” about the number of persistent absences, adding that it was “one of the issues of our age”.

Dame Rachel de Souza told the Commons Education Select Committee on March 7 that the number of schoolchildren missing on Fridays had increased by a “huge amount” since the pandemic because their parents were at home.

The figures show state-funded primary and secondary schools saw rises in persistent absenteeism of 101% and 87% respectively last year.

A total of 17.7% of primary pupils and 27.7% of secondary pupils were shown to have missed more than 10% of their lessons, up from 8.7% and 14.8% the year before.

Rates were highest in special schools at 40.4%, although this represented a decline from 48.9% in the previous year.

The data also suggested that persistent absences were more likely among pupils eligible for free school meals, from some minority ethnic backgrounds or with special educational needs (SEN).

Rates stood at 37.2% for children eligible for free school meals – compared to 17.5% for those who were not – while 36.9% of pupils with SEN support met the threshold, 14.4 percentage points higher than the overall rate.

At 71.7%, travellers of Irish descent were the ethnic group with the highest persistent absence rates, followed by Gypsy Roma at 64.9%, white and black Caribbean at 31.4% and Pakistani at 27.1%.

Pupils classified as Chinese (6.2%), black African (10.4%) and Indian (15.7%) had the lowest rates.

The overall proportion of school days lost to absences stood at 7.6% last year, up from 4.6% in 2020/21.

In her appearance before the select committee last week, Dame Rachel said the main reasons why children were off school included their special educational needs not being met, as well as anxiety and mental health issues.

But she added there was also a group of pupils who had “just not come back” since the pandemic.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “The vast majority of children are in school and learning.

“We work closely with schools, trusts, governing bodies and local authorities to identify pupils who are at risk of becoming, or who are persistently absent and working together to support those children to return to regular and consistent education.”

