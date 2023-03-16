Welfare reforms will leave ‘gaping chasm’ with 600,000 at risk of losing out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Welfare reforms will leave ‘gaping chasm’ with 600,000 at risk of losing out

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 3.30pm Updated: March 16 2023, 7.06pm
A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people (Mark Harvey/Alamy/PA)
A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people (Mark Harvey/Alamy/PA)

A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people.

Analysis presented a day after the Government announced its planned overhaul of the benefits system warned the measures risk either “runaway spending” or sick, low-income people “losing out”.

The reforms, dubbed by the Government as shifting the focus on to what people can do rather than what they cannot, involve the scrapping of the work capability assessment (WCA), leaving only the personal independence payment (PIP).

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he wanted to remove barriers to work by ensuring disabled benefit claimants “will always be able to seek work without fear of losing financial support” as he told MPs in the Commons on Wednesday that half the vacancies in the economy could be filled with people who want to work but are inactive due to sickness or disability.

But think tanks have warned that someone who does not have a long-term disability will not necessarily qualify for PIP, meaning that despite being too ill to work they could lose out.

On Thursday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the Government faces a trade-off in either having numerous people not qualify in future or widening the criteria – which would see more the higher-earning and less severely disabled qualify.

Tom Waters, senior research economist at the IFS, said: “Around one million people may be required to work and around 600,000 could be in line for a roughly £350-per-month loss of income, though in the short run all of them will be protected by transition measures.

“Many of them are likely to apply for PIP to keep that current entitlement, but if their condition doesn’t create higher living costs then many of them won’t be eligible.

“The Government faces a core trade-off.

“It can accept many low-income losers or they can widen the PIP criteria and get more high income, less severely disabled within.

“It has the risk of runaway spending on one hand or having sick low-income people losing out on the other.”

The Government has promised “transitional protection” for existing claimants to “ensure that no one experiences financial loss at the point at which the reform is enacted”.

The reforms will come in by 2026 at the earliest, the Government said, with a rollout for new claims set to be complete within three years from then.

In the immediate aftermath of the Budget, the Resolution Foundation think tank said those to lose out on support in future could include people recovering from surgery, who would currently not qualify for PIP.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “With hundreds of thousands of disabled people potentially at risk of losing benefits from these proposals, this feels more like a purpose-built gaping chasm than a crack in the system.

“The WCA and the PIP assessment are designed to do different things. Whilst it is positive the WCA is being abolished, the level of financial support it can unlock for disabled people does not exist in PIP.

“It’s therefore vital that protections are put in place to make sure this large group of people who get some employment support but not PIP do not lose out.”

The charity had already told the Government it has a “mountain to climb to win back the trust of disabled people”, many of whom, it said, have been subjected to “degrading benefits assessments, cruel sanctions and a dearth of tailored support to find suitable jobs”.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “The IFS tables and charts are a clear echo of the fears of many of the families we work with who are worried about the rising costs of living and what the future holds.

“The potentially sweeping plans for disability benefits are naturally making families feel anxious about the prospect of support being taken away.

“If the Government repeats the mistakes of the past and pushes forward changes that are not centred on the help people need and want, then there is a very real risk many will lose out or be pushed towards inappropriate work they’re not in a position to do.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Health and Disability White Paper commits to removing the financial disincentives that exist within the current system by scrapping the Work Capability Assessment, improving support and the experience for people when applying for and receiving benefits.

“These are the biggest reforms in a decade. That’s why we will take time to carefully consider how best to implement the changes – and give security and certainty to claimants, continuing to engage with disabled people and people with health conditions, and our stakeholders, as our proposals develop, before the reforms are rolled out on a staged basis.

“We will put protections in place to ensure that no one experiences financial loss at the point at which the reform is enacted, while improving our offer of tailored support to help people find and stay in sustainable work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented