Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told daughter she was ‘beautiful’ as pair reunited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told daughter she was ‘beautiful’ as pair reunited

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 8.08pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sobbed and told her daughter she was “so beautiful” as she was reunited with her family for the first time in Britain after being detained in Iran for six years.

The moment is captured in a Channel 4 documentary – broadcast on Thursday – as the 45-year-old charity worker, who was detained as part of a long-running dispute between Britain and Iran, marks a year since she returned home.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe drops to her knees in the emotional scenes as daughter Gabriella, then aged seven, runs into her arms.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her husband Richard and daughter Gabrielle
Tulip Siddiq MP Twitter feed (Tulip Siddiq/Twitter/PA)

She sobs and speaks to Gabriella as her husband Richard, who fought a public campaign to get her freed, kisses their daughter on the head and says “can you remember your Farsi?”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe then stands up, not letting Gabriella go, and says: “I had better kiss daddy too, you had better kiss daddy too.”

She continues to look at her daughter as she says a few more words in Farsi, only for Gabriella to say: “I don’t understand.”

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe replies: “You are so beautiful”. Gentle laughter can be heard as Gabriella says: “I know.”

During this time while they are standing, Mr Ratcliffe is kissing his wife’s forehead.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another released British/Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after being freed by Iranian authorities (Leon Neal/PA)

The emotional homecoming came in the early hours of March 17 last year after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another released British/Iranian, Anoosheh Ashoori, a retired civil engineer, arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to be reunited with their families.

Mr Ashoori was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and despite living in the UK for 20 years, was later convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and sentenced to prison for 10 years.

Amnesty International described their release and return as “the news we and their families had hoped for every day” since Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest in 2016, adding that it came after the pair had jointly spent more than 10 years being “unjustly detained” in Iran.

The documentary tells the story of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention in Iran and the campaign by her husband to get her home.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after they were freed from detention by Iranian authorities
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori landed back in Britain in March 2022 (Leon Neal/PA)

The dual British/Iranian national was detained on April 3 2016 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at Imam Khomeini Airport after a holiday visit with Gabriella to see her parents.

Iranian authorities alleged Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was plotting to topple the government in Tehran, but no official charges were ever made public.

She landed back in Britain in March 2022 after the UK agreed to settle a £400 million debt dating back to the 1970s, allowing Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be reunited with relatives.

Since her release, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been getting used to family life but also showed support for women and girls who have faced harassment and abuse from the Iranian authorities.

Earlier this month, she and her husband took part in a roundtable meeting with 10 Iranian and Kurdish women human rights campaigners which was also attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella leaving 10 Downing Street
Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter Gabriella leaving 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

The event, which was convened jointly with Amnesty International UK, focused on the role of women in the protests across Iran that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last year.

She died in September after being detained by Iranian morality police for not wearing a hijab in accordance with government standards.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe cut her hair as a gesture of solidarity with the women protesting in Iran following Ms Amini’s death.

Tehran has detained a number of dual and foreign nationals in recent years.

The Islamic Republic has been rocked in recent months by anti-government protests seen as the biggest challenge to Tehran’s authority since the 1979 revolution.

Executions have taken place of people who have been convicted of charges linked to the protests following internationally criticised trials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented