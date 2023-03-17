Three million people suffer driving licence delays since April 2020 – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three million people suffer driving licence delays since April 2020 – report

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 12.05am Updated: March 17 2023, 10.42am
The number of complaints about the DVLA received through MPs ‘increased tenfold’ between 2019-20 and 2021-22 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of complaints about the DVLA received through MPs 'increased tenfold' between 2019-20 and 2021-22 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Three million people who applied for a driving licence since April 2020 have experienced delays – costing some their jobs or income, a report by MPs has found.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency’s (DVLA) system to process applications is “slow, inefficient and in need of major improvement”, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said.

People who gave evidence to the committee described losing their jobs or income and being unable to start or return to work because of the delays, while drivers with medical conditions were hit the worst, it was said.

The coronavirus pandemic “inevitably” had an impact, according to the PAC, with three million suffering delays since the month after it first hit and around 60 million phone calls going unanswered in a two-year period.

The Department for Transport (DfT) was accused of taking a “hands-off approach” and failed to ensure DVLA is using modern working practices and up-to-date technology.

Labour’s Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Committee, said: “The pandemic inevitably made operations more difficult, but the DVLA and DfT were not prepared for the challenge of keeping essential driving licence services running – and especially not for those who needed it most.

“Some of the DVLA’s operations are antiquated, it lacks a comprehensive strategy for modernisation and on PAC we’re unconvinced they’re more ready for the next crisis.

“When that does arise, it will again be the most vulnerable customers – people for whom driving is a lifeline – who are worst hit. That’s just not acceptable. The DVLA has to get its act together.”

The PAC said some DVLA customers experienced isolation and worsening mental health when unable to go about their usual daily lives without a valid driving licence.

Between April 2020 and March 2022, around 60 million calls to the DVLA about driving licences went unanswered – 94% of the total it received, it said.

The number of complaints about the DVLA received through MPs “increased tenfold” between 2019-20 and 2021-22, the report said.

The PAC suggested the DVLA: set up better systems for those experiencing delays, improve its communication with customers and implement a contingency plan to be shared with the committee.

Liberal Democrat Transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “These shocking delays show that DVLA customers are being let down on an industrial scale.

“Delays in getting a driving license are not just a minor inconvenience, they can lead to people losing their jobs or worsening mental health.

“The Government and DVLA must get a grip, and ensure people no longer have to experience these unacceptable delays.”

A DVLA spokesperson said: “We are back to normal processing times across our services. All standard paper applications were back to normal turnaround times by May 2022.

“Our online services worked well throughout the pandemic and for the vast majority of our customers, their dealings with DVLA would have been trouble free. 98% of people who applied online received their driving licence within just a few days.

“During the pandemic, we issued more than 24 million driving licences, the vast majority of which were issued within three working days.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “The report does not represent a balanced picture of the work that has taken place in the department.

“As well as ministers closely monitoring DVLA’s progress, we provided practical support during the pandemic, including establishing workplace Covid testing in Swansea and facilitating additional office space in Birmingham.

“We continue to support DVLA’s investment in developing and promoting online services, as we did prior to and throughout the pandemic.”

