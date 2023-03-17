Met Police clearly has a problem, says Raab, amid reports of ‘atrocious’ review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met Police clearly has a problem, says Raab, amid reports of ‘atrocious’ review

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 9.42am
A review into the internal culture of the Metropolitan Police is reportedly due to be published next week (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A review into the internal culture of the Metropolitan Police is reportedly due to be published next week (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police “clearly (has) got a problem” that needs to tackled, according to the Justice Secretary, following reports that a review will criticise the force for being racist, sexist and homophobic.

Baroness Casey has been reviewing the Met’s standards and internal culture in the aftermath of the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 by serving officer Wayne Couzens, with the former victims’ commissioner expected to publish her findings next week.

Dominic Raab, who serves as both Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, said there were “clearly practises that have been far too prevalent” within the force that needed tackling “head-on”.

The Cabinet minister said it was clear that bad behaviour was not isolated to only one or two officers.

As well as Couzens’ rape and murder of Ms Everard, former Met officer David Carrick was recently unmasked as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.

Following the full discovery of Carrick’s crimes, the force is carrying out a review of cases where officers and staff had been accused of domestic violence or sexual offences but remained with the force.

MPs were told this week that a Met officer who remained in his job after being caught masturbating on a train is having his case reviewed as part of the undertaking.

The Guardian said the review by Baroness Casey had been described by a source as “atrocious” and said its conclusion would make clear that Scotland Yard was in the “last-chance saloon”.

Mr Raab told Sky News that ministers wanted to see a “no-holds barred review” from Baroness Casey into what needed to be addressed by the Met, in what appeared to be an admission that a scathing report is expected.

But he seemed to signal the UK Government’s backing for Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley — a former chief constable for Surrey Police which covers Mr Raab’s constituency — who he said was striving to “root out” the “bad apples” in the service.

Sir Mark Rowley comments
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is ‘rooting out bad apples’, Dominic Raab said (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Mark was appointed in September as head of the Met, taking over from acting commissioner Sir Stephen House, who had been temporarily standing in while Dame Cressida Dick’s permanent successor was found.

The Deputy Prime Minister vowed that ministers would “leave no stone unturned” to ensure that police were protecting rather than posing a threat to women.

“The vast majority of police officers in the Met and elsewhere do their job professionally, serve the country extremely well,” he told LBC.

“But we’ve clearly got a problem in the Met and the thing to do is to own that problem, take it, tackle it head-on.

“That’s why the Casey review is so important, that’s why the work that Commissioner Rowley is already doing is so important.

“And we can’t duck it, we can’t pretend that this is purely an isolated officer or two.

“There are clearly practises that have been far too prevalent that we must face head-on.

“So the headlines will give you some sense of that. But what really matters is the reviews and any action we take consistently and across the board to give women the confidence they can have and must have in the police and all arms of the criminal justice system.”

