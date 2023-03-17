Equality fund helps 115,000 people in first year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Equality fund helps 115,000 people in first year

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.52am
A cost-of-living advice service funding under the scheme helped people from minority ethnic communities boost their incomes (PA)
A cost-of-living advice service funding under the scheme helped people from minority ethnic communities boost their incomes (PA)

Human rights and equality groups in receipt of part of a £21 million fund have supported 115,000 people in the past year, a new report has found.

The Scottish Government’s equality and human rights fund paid out for the first time in October 2021, with the aim of supporting 48 different groups – including Age Scotland, LGBT Youth Scotland and Inclusion Scotland.

The funding has been used to provide services including direct advice, training and community engagement.

In the first year, a total of 115,568 people were supported, along with 6,146 organisations, according to a new report.

Speaking during a visit to the West of Scotland Regional Equality Council (WSREC) on Friday, equalities minister Christina McKelvie said: “We want to build a fairer, more equal Scotland which is free from discrimination and where the human rights of everyone are respected, protected and fulfilled.

“I was very pleased to visit WSREC and see the range of activities that they deliver.

“For example, their cost-of-living advice service for people from minority ethnic communities has helped to boost family incomes and lift children out of poverty.

“WSREC is just one of 48 organisations that receive grants from the equality and human rights fund.

“From advocacy support to public education, these organisations are transforming the lives of the thousands of people that they work with.”

Ghzala Khan, the executive director of WSREC, said: “The equality and human rights fund has enabled us to deliver bi-lingual, culturally sensitive services to marginalised minority ethnic groups in the areas of advice and information, employability, direct discrimination, civic participation and health and wellbeing.

“Our work reduces inequality, increases opportunity, and supports people and families to achieve their full potential.”

The costs crisis, the report found, was the biggest challenge to hit the organisations in the first year of the fund’s operation.

“By far the biggest issue reported has been the cost-of-living crisis,” the report said.

“This has had a huge impact on already disadvantaged communities who are struggling to manage increased costs of food and fuel.

“It has also impacted on funded organisation in terms of staff salaries, as well as the increased stress and trauma of front line staff who are dealing with distressing issues on a daily basis, and a surge in demand.”

