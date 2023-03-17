Health committee chair Steve Brine under investigation over lobbying claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health committee chair Steve Brine under investigation over lobbying claims

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 11.21am Updated: March 17 2023, 11.37am
Conservative MP Steve Brine is being investigated by the Standards Commissioner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A senior Tory MP is being investigated by Parliament’s Standards Commissioner over paid advocacy and declaration of an interest.

Steve Brine, the current chairman of the Commons Health Committee, is under investigation by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg.

It comes following claims he lobbied the head of the NHS on behalf of a firm for which he was working as a paid consultant.

Mr Brine, a former health minister, complained that he had been “trying for months” to persuade the NHS to hire anaesthetists through the recruitment company Remedium, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The details were revealed in the tranche of leaked Whatsapp messages from former health secretary Matt Hancock published by the paper, prompting calls for Mr Brine to stand aside from his committee role.

According to the Telegraph, Mr Brine contacted Michael Gove – the then Cabinet Office minister – in early 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, seeking his help after he had tried to raise the issue with NHS England chief executive Simon (now Lord) Stevens.

In a message to Mr Gove he wrote: “Dear Michael … sorry to raise this but having tried the Dept of Health (seemed logical) and the Chief Exec of NHSE (ditto) I am at a loss.

“Long story short, I have been trying for months to help the NHS through a company I am connected with – called Remedium.

“They have 50 anaesthetists right now who can be in the country and on the ground in the NHS if someone only said let us help. They just want to assist and asked me how they might.

“Despite offering this to health and to Simon Stevens I’ve had nothing despite SS telling the press conference last week this is an acute problem, despite the PM telling the Liaison Committee this is his biggest problem etc etc.

“How might I progress this or does the NHS just not need the help?”

On February 2, Mr Gove forwarded the message to Mr Hancock who replied: “Weird – he hasn’t texted me”. He added a short time later: “This is already in hand. Thanks for pinging on”.

According to the Telegraph, Remedium had been paying Mr Brine £1,600 for eight hours’ work each month since July 2020 – an arrangement that continued until the end of December 2021.

Under Parliament’s rules, MPs are not allowed to lobby for any organisation they are being paid by for six months after their last remuneration.

It was a breach of this ban on paid lobbying which led to the resignation of former Tory minister Owen Paterson in 2021.

In addition, under Government rules former ministers are banned from using contacts from their time in government to lobby for two years after leaving office.

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds had referred the matter to the Standards Commissioner.

Mr Brine, the MP for Winchester, told the Telegraph: “This was about responding in the national interest to an urgent public call from ministers and the NHS in a national crisis even if, ultimately, it led nowhere let alone secure any business for Remedium.”

The PA news agency has contacted Mr Brine for comment.

