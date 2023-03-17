Childminders warn of closures after Chancellor’s ‘free’ childcare promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Childminders warn of closures after Chancellor’s ‘free’ childcare promise

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 11.42am
Childminders Anna Bainbridge, left, and Rachael Allen (Anna Bainbridge and Rachael Allen)

Childminders have warned they may have to close under the Government’s new childcare proposals if they are not funded properly, with Government-funded hourly rates previously undercutting the amount they can earn privately.

Jeremy Hunt has promised up to 30 hours a week of “free childcare” for working parents in England with children as young as nine months, but one childminder accused the Government of thinking “they can provide champagne childcare on lemonade funding”.

The Government said it is providing £204 million this year, increasing to £288 million in 2024-25, for local authorities to increase the hourly rates paid to childcare providers, and then increasing year on year to meet rising cost pressures.

Childminders told the PA news agency that the amount of money they currently get for funded childcare hours is “not enough” and said it is important that future funding allows local authorities to match their standard rates.

Full-time childminder Ellen Brady, 42, from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, said that the lack of detail for childminders in the Chancellor’s speech had left “a huge cloud hanging over us”.

“At the moment with just a percentage of our children being three or four it’s a struggle… when it’s all of the children, game over,” she told PA.

“Of course when we get more information we may be worrying for nothing… our funding rate could increase to match our hourly rate. It’s a huge cloud hanging over us and I’m sure lots of existing minders will jump ship before they are possibly pushed.”

Ms Brady said she was already working for less than the minimum wage.

“The early years have long since been at the bottom of the pile and us childminders are at the very bottom of that one,” she said.

“As far as impact… we’ll just have to wait and see. If the funding rate doesn’t increase enough or we still aren’t allowed to charge a top-up then I’ll have to close – it’s a waiting game now.”

Anna Bainbridge, 50, a childminder from Surrey, accused the Government of thinking “they can provide champagne childcare on lemonade funding”.

She said: “I currently don’t take any funding for three-year-olds as I can’t afford to. I charge £7.50 an hour and the Government pay £4.66. It’s illegal to charge a top-up.

“I can’t afford to only charge £4.66 per hour. I care for three children and the one and two-year-olds predominantly come to childminders. It will cripple us as every parent will want it.

“I am an outstanding-graded childminder with 34 years’ experience in childcare. I work very hard to please Ofsted and my local authority, there is so much to what I do, and I will give it up before taking a pay cut.”

The offer of free childcare will be available to working parents of two-year-olds from April 2024, covering around half-a-million parents, but initially it will be limited to 15 hours.

From September 2024, the 15-hour offer will be extended to children from nine months, which the Government has said will help nearly a million parents.

The full 30-hour offer to working parents of children under five will come in from September 2025.

While the Government did not provide a comment upon request, it confirmed that the funding that local authorities receive to increase hourly rates paid to childcare providers will include an average of a 30% increase in the national average two-year-old rate from September 2023 – it also said the three to four-year-old rate will rise to over £5.50 per hour from September 2023, with further uplifts after that.

Childminders warned that if the funding does not allow local authorities to match their standard rates, they may have to close.

Rachael Allen, 49, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, a full-time childminder, said: “The Budget has left me deeply concerned,” adding: “If every child is going to be eligible I will not be able to keep providing a safe, nurturing and enabling environment these children deserve.”

Without sufficient support Ms Allen said “I will have (to) probably close”, adding “I won’t be able to afford to offer what I do now.”

She said: “I had a lovely parent say this evening, ‘Rachael, please don’t close, we love you so much, we will continue to pay you regardless’.

“I feel the Government haven’t listened to us at all. I would be lost without my little people.”

A statement from Childminding UK said: “Having listened to the Budget, we still don’t know all the details about when measures will be put into place and therefore what impact they will have. No mention of how long pilots will last.

“We do know that extending 30 hours places to those under three will be very welcome for parents, but unless funding rates match actual costs of providing the places, more settings, including childminders, will close, creating a bigger shortage of places and preventing parents working.”

