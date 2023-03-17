MPs back plans for tougher sanctions on parents who do not pay child maintenance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MPs back plans for tougher sanctions on parents who do not pay child maintenance

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 12.55pm Updated: March 17 2023, 1.23pm
Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie is the Bill’s sponsor (House of Commons/PA)
Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie is the Bill’s sponsor (House of Commons/PA)

Measures designed to improve the recovery of arrears from parents who fail to meet their obligations to pay child maintenance have cleared the Commons.

The Child Support (Enforcement) Bill, which would strengthen the enforcement powers of the Department for Work and Pensions to reclaim debts built up by non-paying parents, received an unopposed third reading.

Tory former minister Katherine Fletcher brought the proposals before MPs as the Bill’s sponsor, Conservative Siobhan Baillie, had other commitments in Stroud, her constituency.

Ms Fletcher told the Commons: “We all know the difference child maintenance payments can make to children’s lives and it can be critical.

“This Bill is of such importance to ensure the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) can make essential improvements to processes of enforcement and get money to children more quickly.”

Conservative MP Gareth Bacon (Orpington) said: “It takes two to make a baby so unless a parent is deceased, I believe it’s perfectly reasonable to expect that it should take two to pay for a baby.”

Echoing Mr Bacon’s comments, Tory MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme Aaron Bell added: “It takes two to raise a child, it takes two to pay for it as well.

“And while sometimes I understand the struggle to afford to pay in difficult situations, and where there’s been a change in circumstance, and I will always support constituents on whichever side of the argument they are at in trying to make that case to the CMS, it is completely obvious that in some cases, parents deliberately, willingly, choose not to pay what they owe, and therefore (they are) not financially supporting their children and (are) leaving usually, of course, the mother high and dry.

“And the difference those payments made to children’s lives is critical.”

Work and pensions minister Tom Pursglove gave the Government’s backing to the Bill.

He said: “The Government is absolutely committed to improving the efficacy of the CMS and this is another significant step forward to ensuring the right action is taken at the right time.

“I know and understand why the performance of the CMS is a matter of concern for many colleagues, who as I do, regularly deal with inquiries from constituents who may feel that they have not received the level of service they believe that they and their children deserve.

“But the CMS has made and continues to make substantial improvements in the service it provides to many of our most vulnerable constituents.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords before it can become law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Business was all but wiped out by the weather at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Broughty Ferry undertaker crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented