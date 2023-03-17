Holyrood committee seeks views on future of greyhound racing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Holyrood committee has launched a call for views on the future of greyhound racing after a report said the end of the activity in Scotland would be “desirable”.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) report published last week concluded that the end of greyhound racing would be “desirable” and recommended that no new tracks were created over concerns for the dogs’ “overall quality of life”.

Now the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee is seeking views from the public about the act of racing greyhounds in Scotland.

It comes as the committee considers a petition on behalf of Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation which calls for the sport to be banned.

Scotland currently has one operating track which is the unregulated Thornton Stadium course in Fife.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB)-regulated track at Shawfield Stadium in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, has been inactive since 2020.

Launching the call for views, committee convener Finlay Carson said: “Greyhound racing has long been enjoyed by many but we need to ensure that the welfare of greyhounds is paramount.

“Following the recent publication of the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission’s report, we’d like to hear the views of people from across Scotland about greyhound racing in general – and also in relation to the recommendations set out in their report.”

The call for views is open until April 7.

The SAWC report said: “If Thornton were to close, Scotland would be in the position of having no organised greyhound racing taking place, which on balance we consider desirable.”

It recommended a “minimum requirement” that an experienced, independent veterinarian is present during races to assess fitness and provide immediate care for dogs when required.

The report found “no negative contact” between handlers and dogs and no signs of “poor welfare” when the Thornton track was visited during the research process.

There were 4,422 injuries and 120 fatalities elsewhere in the UK, however independent courses are not required to record injuries and fatalities, meaning Scottish data is not available.