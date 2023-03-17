Whole life sentence prisoners face ban from marrying under Government plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Whole life sentence prisoners face ban from marrying under Government plans

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.33pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab during a visit to a prison earlier this month (Joe Giddens/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab during a visit to a prison earlier this month (Joe Giddens/PA)

Prisoners serving whole life sentences would be prevented from marrying under new Government plans.

It comes amid anger over a bid by Levi Bellfield to challenge a decision blocking the serial killer from marrying in prison.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has pledged to “change the law” to prevent those serving whole life sentences from getting married, but the move could create fresh legal challenges for the Government.

Downing Street on Friday confirmed that details of the planned legislation would be announced in “due course”, calling it “deeply inappropriate” that such criminals can marry while incarcerated.

Levi Bellfield engagement
Serial killer Levi Bellfield, who is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Bellfield, 54, is currently serving two whole life sentences for the murders of two women and 13-year-old Milly Dowler.

He applied to marry his girlfriend last year, and has reportedly made a bid for legal aid to challenge the decision to block his marriage.

Mr Raab, who intends to unveil a new Victims Bill to tackle the issue, told LBC: “I don’t think it is appropriate and, both within the realm of the existing powers that I have but also the legislative agenda, on which I will be saying more shortly, I think it is wrong.

“There is a question around the risk around anyone who would marry an offender as egregious as, in this case, Levi Bellfield.”

Regarding Bellfield’s prison marriage bid, the Justice Secretary said: “There is no question of taxpayers’ money being used on some sort of celebration.”

Explaining why he felt new legislation was needed, Mr Raab said: “I think particularly in that kind of case, I think a lot of people, and I know your listeners will find it an affront to the basic system of criminal justice.

“I don’t think it is appropriate and I’m going to change the law. We are committed to that.”

A Downing Street spokesman repeated that the Government saw such marriages as “inappropriate”.

“We don’t believe it’s right for prisoners serving whole life orders to marry in prison,” the official said.

Any such legislation could face a legal challenge, with the European Convention on Human Rights containing an explicit right to marriage under Article 12.

Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, has previously criticised the Human Rights Act for putting “all sorts of obstacles” in the way of being able to block Bellfield’s marriage.

Upon receiving Bellfield’s application for marriage in 2022, Mr Raab said: “What I can tell you is it is inconceivable that the prison or the Ministry of Justice would authorise that marriage unless the very significant concerns about the safeguarding were addressed.”

Bellfield received a whole life sentence for the murder of Marsha McDonnell, 19, in 2003, Amelie Delagrange, 22, and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

He was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

More than 60 criminals are believed to be currently serving whole life orders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Business was all but wiped out by the weather at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Broughty Ferry undertaker crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented