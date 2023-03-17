Land tax relief planned for green freeport areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Land tax relief planned for green freeport areas

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.37pm
One of the green freeports in Scotland covers the Forth region (Jane Barlow/PA)
One of the green freeports in Scotland covers the Forth region (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has unveiled plans to offer land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) relief on sales in green freeport areas.

The freeports initiative – a joint effort between the Scottish and UK governments – will offer special tax reliefs at sites across the UK, with two areas winning the status in Scotland – in the Forth region and in Inverness and the Cromarty Firth.

On Friday, the Scottish Government published its provisional plans to offer up to 100% relief for LBTT on transactions within the green freeport boundaries.

In a consultation document and draft regulations to amend the tax rules, ministers say any transaction where 90% of the property or land is within the green freeport boundary will be fully exempt from LBTT.

Partial relief will be offered for those with between 10% and 90% within the area.

The Scottish Government will also support councils to offer business rates relief for properties or property improvements within the areas.

The consultation on the relief is due to close on May 12.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said: “We intend Scotland’s green freeports to become internationally competitive clusters of excellence. By offering LBTT relief we are trying to boost that process by encouraging businesses to expand and invest in underdeveloped sites with economic potential.

“Scotland’s green freeports aim to make a significant contribution to achieving our net-zero ambitions and will drive the creation of high-quality, well-paid jobs with fair work practices at their heart, including the payment of the real living wage.

“I encourage all interested parties to respond to the consultation, which is running for eight weeks. The Scottish Government will carefully consider all responses before regulations are introduced to the Scottish Parliament.”

