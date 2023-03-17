Banking sector turmoil puts pressure on Bank of England over interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Banking sector turmoil puts pressure on Bank of England over interest rates

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 2.19pm
The Bank of England will be under scrutiny on Thursday when it decides whether or not to push interest rates even higher (John Walton/PA)
The Bank of England will be under scrutiny on Thursday when it decides whether or not to push interest rates even higher (John Walton/PA)

The Bank of England will be under close scrutiny on Thursday when it decides whether or not to push interest rates even higher, after the stability of the global banking sector has been thrown into question.

Economists are on the fence about whether Britain’s central bank will opt for a final rate rise to keep a lid on inflation or prefer to keep interest rates unchanged.

It follows a turbulent week for the banking industry after two major banks in the US collapsed and Credit Suisse said it was receiving emergency funding from the Swiss central bank.

“Until the end of last week, March’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting had appeared almost certain to deliver a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, with markets fully pricing that outcome”, said Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics.

However, sentiment changed after the collapse of the US’s Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the second and third biggest bank failures in US history, over the course of one weekend.

It threw into question whether higher interest rates were putting too much pressure on smaller lenders, who were buckling under the weight of losses on their bond portfolios.

Oxford Economics still expects the Bank to push rates 0.25 percentage points higher, to 4.25% from the current 4%, but stressed the MPC vote will be heavily influenced by how financial markets behave at the start of the week.

Mr Goodwin added: “If market conditions worsen, a rate rise could be delayed to May, or cancelled altogether.”

ING Economics agreed the increase is likely but admitted it will be a “close call” as it will depend on the markets and on February’s inflation rate, which will be revealed on Wednesday.

It also pointed out the Bank could be influenced by the decision of the European Central Bank on Thursday to hike the EU base rate by 0.5 percentage points, defying nervousness over financial instability and sticking to the aim of bringing down inflation.

However, other economists were more confident the MPC will opt to pause its cycle of interest rate hikes.

Investec Economics said it had changed its view from its previous forecast of a 0.25 percentage point rise because “financial stability concerns have suddenly changed” in the wake of turmoil in the banking industry.

Investec said: “There will probably be cautious optimism that the regulatory reforms put in place in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and the enhanced toolkit and readiness to deal with issues in the banking sector will prevent a systemic crisis.

“But until the fog has cleared, more MPC members may decide to indeed leave the bank rate unchanged.”

The Bank’s MPC signalled at the last meeting that it may be nearing the end of its successive interest rate rises after hiking the rate for the tenth time running.

It said: “If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required.”

Experts hung on the wording of the statement, which was much softer than in the past, and the fact that inflation has begun to come down off the highs of late last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Broughty Ferry RNLI Picture shows; David Wightman. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by DCT Staff Date; Unknown
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked

Editor's Picks

Most Commented