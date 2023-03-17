Plans to modernise creation of lasting powers of attorney clear Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Plans to modernise creation of lasting powers of attorney clear Commons

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 2.43pm
Stephen Metcalfe (Handout/PA)
Stephen Metcalfe (Handout/PA)

Moves that will simplify the process that allows someone to choose people they trust to manage their own affairs if they become unable to do so have cleared the Commons.

MPs gave an unopposed third reading to the Powers of Attorney Bill, which would modernise and simplify the creation and registration of lasting powers of attorney.

The proposals would enable both processes to be completed digitally, although a paper service would be retained for those unable to access the digital service following a Government commitment to do so.

The Bill also introduces requirements to verify identity for those being given the power of attorney in order to prevent fraud or abuse.

Conservative MP Stephen Metcalfe, the Bill’s sponsor, sought to reassure the Commons that moves to digitalise the process would not remove access to lasting power of attorney by a “paper route”.

The South Basildon and East Thurrock MP insisted that the “new system facilitated by my Bill will provide for a paper route to create a lasting power of attorney”, adding: “It will be updated with the safeguards that are mirrored in the digital version that this Bill creates.”

He went on: “In fact my Bill goes further than this and introduces a fluid system. One where donors, attorneys and others involved can use the channel, digital or paper, that best suits their skills, confidence and access.”

Mr Metcalfe also told the Commons: “I believe that a lasting power of attorney is an incredibly powerful and useful document. It lets someone choose people they trust to support them and make decisions for them if they lose the mental capacity to make their own decisions in the future.

“I make no apology for repeating the point I have made at previous stages of this Bill. Modernisation is no longer an option, but a necessity.”

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster) told MPs about the importance of the lasting power of attorney after her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Ms Aiken told the Commons: “At the point of when he still had the capacity, we organised lasting power of attorneys on health and on the financial side. I think it is really important to make the point that lasting power of attorneys are so important on both areas.”

She added: “When it came to the end of my father’s life and there had to be major decisions made on whether to continue his treatment, the fact that I had the final say I think ensured that the family knew that we were making the decision for my father in his best interest.”

UK Parliament portraits
Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (David Wollfall/UK Parliament)

The Tory MP also urged people across the UK to break the stigma of speaking about granting powers of attorney, telling MPs: “I would say to people in this House but across the country: have the conversations now.

“Having looked at this Bill and having written the speech… I am going to have the conversation with my husband, because we never know what is around the corner.”

Justice minister Mike Freer confirmed the Government “wholeheartedly” supports the Bill and responding to Ms Aiken’s comments, he said: “So often in this place we deal with dry and technical issues. But our job isn’t just to vote things through.

“Our job is to ensure that the legislation we are voting for is actually rooted in changing people’s lives and the personal testament she (Ms Aiken) brought into this debate reiterates why we are here.

“It makes for better law if we have personal experience or testimony from those that we know, from our constituents that actually will bring our legislation to life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
6
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay…
Wild Isles: Ellie Dimambro-Denson displays a moth to the camera high in the Cairngorms National Park as part of an ongoing insect monitoring project.
TELLYBOX: Two reminders of the BBC's role in our lives
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Karen Dunbar's School of Rap. Image: BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles.
Paul Whitelaw: Karen Dunbar gets some grannies rapping in our TV critic's pick of…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Clarke Geddes author interview Picture shows; Clarke Geddes. na. Supplied by Clarke Geddes Date; 24/02/2023
Fifer and former Clash writer's debut novel compared to smash-hit Daisy Jones and the…
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick's weekend sporting double - starting with Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented