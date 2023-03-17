Bute House residence of First Minister to close for months for repair work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The First Minister’s residence will close for five months just weeks into the new occupant’s tenure, the Scottish Government has announced.

Bute House – the official residence of the First Minister – will close on April 17, exactly three weeks after the winner of the SNP race to replace Nicola Sturgeon will end.

External and internal work will be carried out on the building, which is owned by the National Trust for Scotland, with stonework and roof repairs to be carried out along with window refurbishment and fire safety works.

The building will reopen on September 1.

For the duration, the cabinet will meet at the Scottish Government’s headquarters in St Andrew’s House.

Temporary living arrangements will be put in place for the new first minister when they are in Edinburgh.