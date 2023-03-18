Home Secretary making plans to deport migrants to Rwanda by summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Secretary making plans to deport migrants to Rwanda by summer

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 10.33pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman shakes hands with Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta in Kigali, during her visit to Rwanda. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman shakes hands with Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta in Kigali, during her visit to Rwanda. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023.

The Home Secretary is making plans to deport migrants to Rwanda by the summer.

A Home Office source said “we are certainly working towards getting the flights off before the summer”, adding that Suella Braverman acknowledged it was dependent on the pending legal battles.

“We’re working to make this happen as soon as possible, and there is every possibility that we can move quickly if we get a good line of judgment in our favour,” she told reporters.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda, to see houses being constructed that could eventually house deported migrants (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

No migrants have been relocated to the country so far after the deal was signed last April by Ms Braverman’s predecessor Priti Patel.

It comes as Ms Braverman expanded the agreement with Rwanda to incorporate all those illegally entering the UK as opposed to solely asylum seekers.

The addition to the deal is to be put in place to ensure illegal entrants would be detained and swiftly removed under the Illegal Migration Bill (IMB), irrespective of the claim they bring – including asylum, human rights, modern slavery or nothing at all.

Speaking in Rwanda’s capital Kigali on her first official visit as Home Secretary, Ms Braverman also said the IMB as it stands “does not take us out of the ECHR (European Convention of Human Rights)”, but added: “Nothing is off the table, ultimately.”

She said there are “serious issues with the balance that’s currently being struck” with the Strasbourg courts.

The IMB is due to bring forward the removal of migrants in a period of 28 days – and asked whether this would see those appealing against their relocation fly back to Britain, Ms Braverman said: “The Bill dramatically, dramatically reduces the opportunity for people to make spurious claims.”

“There will be significantly limited opportunities to challenge that,” she added.

On Saturday, Ms Braverman visited housing which is set to be used for migrants – with properties equipped with gardens, off-street parking and capacity for fibre-optic broadband.

The cheapest houses on the Riverside Estate in Kigali would cost potential buyers £14,000 and are due to be offered to both asylum seekers and Rwandans.

Migrants arriving from the UK would be housed in hostels and hotels in the short term, before moving onto long-term housing arrangements.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Suella Braverman and the Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta, sign an enhanced partnership deal in Kigali, during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The visit came as 209 people were confirmed to have crossed the Channel in small boats on Friday, after five days of no reported crossings.

“I think that Rwanda is clearly ready. We saw that at the Riverside estate,” Ms Braverman said.

“We’re seeing that there’s real progress, which has been made in real tangible terms.”

During her trip, the Home Secretary is due to meet President Paul Kagame to discuss the deal, after meeting her Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta on Saturday.

Speaking about flights potentially taking off by the summer, Ms Braverman said: “In terms of flights, we are still in a court timetable. We’re waiting for the Court of Appeal’s substantive hearing later next month.

“There will then be time for judgment to be handed down by the Court of Appeal. Flights could take off.”

Rwanda government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told reporters she did not “consider living in Rwanda as punishment”- adding that the African nation signed up to the agreement for “the right reasons”.

Asked whether she was in discussions with other nations to enter into further partnerships in order to implement the IMB, Ms Braverman said: “As you’ve heard, the capacity for Rwanda is in the region of thousands.

“We believe that that is sufficient to deal with the challenge that we’re facing in the UK, but we are always in constructive dialogue with many nations around the world.”

