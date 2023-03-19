Delayed hospital discharges have cost NHS £293m on Yousaf’s watch, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delayed hospital discharges have cost NHS £293m on Yousaf’s watch, says Labour

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 12.03am
Labour says bed-blocking in Scotland’s NHS has cost £293 million since June 2021 (PA)
Labour says bed-blocking in Scotland’s NHS has cost £293 million since June 2021 (PA)

Delayed discharges in the NHS have cost taxpayers £293 million since June 2021, according to analysis by Scottish Labour.

More than one million bed days were lost from June 2021 to January this year because people were in hospital longer than they needed to be, the party said.

The analysis of Public Health Scotland figures saw a real-terms calculator applied to the most recent estimated daily bed cost of £262 in 2019/20.

It found that of the 472,354 days lost to bed-blocking in June 2021 to March 2022, the estimated cost to the NHS totalled £131,078,235 – based on an average bed cost of £277.50 per day.

From April 2022 to January this year, 555,927 bed days were calculated to have been lost, costing a total of £161,774,757 based on the average day cost of £291.

Scottish National Party leadership election
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been in the post since May 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Humza Yousaf, who is in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister, became Health Secretary in May 2021.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the analysis shows the crisis has “spiralled out of control” since Mr Yousaf took on the job.

Delayed discharge occurs when a person is ready to leave hospital but cannot because an appropriate care package is not in place.

In January, the Scottish Government announced an £8 million commitment to provide an extra 300 interim care home beds to allow patients to be discharged quicker.

Labour said its analysis also shows the number of bed days lost has increased 61% since Mr Yousaf became Health Secretary – from 35,348 in May 2021 to 56,826 in January 2023.

Scottish National Party leadership election
Jackie Baillie said it ‘beggars belief’ that Humza Yousaf feels capable of being first minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Baillie said: “Delayed discharge has spiralled out of control since Humza Yousaf become Health Secretary, costing our NHS vast sums of money it can’t afford to waste.

“This astonishing dereliction of duty has been damaging for patients, staff and services.

“This is a huge burden on our NHS at a time when services are already stretched to breaking point and every single pound of public money counts.

“Humza Yousaf has been the worst Health Secretary in the history of devolution and it beggars belief that he is angling for the top job.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Addressing delayed discharge remains of critical importance, and although over 96% of all discharges are without delay, we allocated an additional £8 million to support health and social care partnerships to make use of additional interim care beds to help ease delayed discharge.

“As part of the ministerial advisory group, we continue to work tirelessly with health boards and health and social care partnerships to ensure we are doing everything we can to support people out of acute settings and back into the community when it is clinically safe to do so.”

As of March 6, there were 633 patients in interim care placements, the Scottish Government said.

