We want to ‘get cracking’ with sending migrants to Rwanda, says Cabinet minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

We want to ‘get cracking’ with sending migrants to Rwanda, says Cabinet minister

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 11.01am Updated: March 19 2023, 2.53pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, centre, tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, centre, tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK Government has said it wants to “get cracking” on sending migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda, with plans being made for summer deportations.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden cited challenges in the courts as the reason for why the policy has yet to proceed.

But he expressed confidence the plans are “lawful” and insisted swift action would follow should the courts decide in the Government’s favour.

A Home Office source said “we are certainly working towards getting the flights off before the summer”, adding that Home Secretary Suella Braverman has acknowledged it is dependent on the pending legal battles.

No migrants have been relocated to the country so far after the deal was signed last April by Ms Braverman’s predecessor Priti Patel.

It comes as Ms Braverman expanded the agreement with Rwanda to incorporate all those illegally entering the UK as opposed to solely asylum seekers.

The addition to the deal is to be put in place to ensure illegal entrants would be detained and swiftly removed under the Illegal Migration Bill (IMB), irrespective of the claim they bring – including asylum, human rights, modern slavery or nothing at all.

Mr Dowden, speaking as Ms Braverman continues her visit to Rwanda’s capital Kigali, told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “The reason why we haven’t been able to proceed with Rwanda is because it’s currently before the courts.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has expanded the deal with Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We actually succeeded at the High Court stage, it’s before the Court of Appeal.

“But as soon as that process is through – and I’m confident our policy is lawful – we will get cracking straight away with the Rwanda policy and use that as a tool in our armoury.”

Asked about the prospect of children being covered by the new immigration regime, Mr Dowden said: “I don’t relish any of this and I really wish we didn’t have to do it, and the Government isn’t running to do this.

“The Government is doing this because this is a major problem.”

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman views houses being constructed that could eventually house deported migrants in Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Dowden also defended Ms Braverman’s trip to Rwanda.

The Home Secretary visited some of the properties which could be used to house asylum seekers, saying: “I really like your interior designer.”

Asked whether that comment was “tone deaf”, Mr Dowden replied: “Contrary to some of the characterisation of the policy, this is about making sure there is somewhere safe and secure for people to get to.

“The purpose of the Home Secretary’s visit was to further strengthen our relationships with Rwanda, so people should feel confident in this policy.”

Mr Dowden also criticised Gary Lineker’s attack on the Government’s immigration rhetoric.

Asked about the football pundit’s comparison of the language used by ministers to that deployed in 1930s Germany, Mr Dowden said: “I think that’s deeply offensive.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
At Kepler College, a business management academy in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The comparison between the policies by this Government to legitimately stop dangerous, illegal migration and the evils of the Nazi regime – I find it appalling that people can draw parallels between the two of them.”

For Labour, shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy defended Lineker as she told the same programme: “What people say Gary Lineker said is very different from what Gary Lineker actually said.

“The Government has been keen to say he’s been likening this to the Nazis, he wasn’t – and I would have utterly condemned that had he done so – I don’t think he would have done so.

“What he was pointing to was a chilling comparison with an environment in which people aren’t free to be able to challenge this sort of language and behaviour.”

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
The Home Secretary meets cricketers at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Nandy also criticised the Government’s “unethical, unworkable” Rwanda policy and suggested money from the £140 million deal should be used to aid the National Crime Agency’s efforts to tackle criminal gangs profiting from Channel crossings.

She said: “Everyone accepts this is a major problem, a crisis. We’ve got record numbers of boats arriving on the coast, criminal gangs profiting and an asylum system in chaos.

“But the question is, what is the Government actually doing? So far they’ve done several PR opportunities and photo ops. We’ve had £140 million of cheques written to Rwanda in order to implement a scheme that hasn’t removed a single person.

“This is just more stunts from this Government.”

Miguel Berger, Germany’s ambassador to the UK, when asked if it is possible to “stop the boats”, told Sky News: “It’s very difficult to say if it will be possible but I agree that it’s a wider problem, it’s not only what’s happening in the Channel.

“I think we have to look at migration routes from Libya, Turkey, Tunisia, from many other countries, we have climate change which is producing more refugees, so in the end what we will need is strong international co-operation to cope with this problem.”

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Ms Braverman attends a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for a new building project of 500 apartments in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In Kigali, the Home Secretary laid a brick at a new housing block on the outskirts of the city which could become home to migrants sent from the UK.

The 528-home estate, in Gahanga, is set to boast volleyball and basketball courts alongside its one, two and three-bedroom properties.

The Home Secretary said: “The Gahanga housing project represents a big step forward in Rwanda increasing its already existing capacity to accommodate refugees and provide humanitarian support to thousands of people around the country.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ms Braverman attended a street fair which was organised to celebrate Commonwealth Day – where she visited stalls displaying food from Commonwealth countries India, Mozambique and the UK.

The Home Secretary then met with students from Kepler – a non-profit university programme which ensures at least 25% of its student body are refugee learners.

Ms Braverman also visited the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, before going to meet Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
2
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
3
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
6
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
7
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
8
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
9
Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook are heading to the Arctic in a 30-year-old Volvo estate.
Angus pals’ motoring mission to the Arctic Circle in kilts and a 30-year-old Volvo…
10
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi

More from The Courier

The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock (10549312w)
Radio 1's Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of 'terrifying' travel
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
The original Byre Theatre, before it was knocked down in 1969. Image: Supplied.
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…
Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
Dundee Eagles V Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The victorious Scotland team with The Cuttitta Cup after their win over Italy.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented