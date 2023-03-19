Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 11.31am
UK chief trade negotiator, David Frost looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement at 10 Downing Street (Leon Neal/PA)
UK chief trade negotiator, David Frost looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement at 10 Downing Street (Leon Neal/PA)

Britain’s relationship with the EU is recovering from a “very low point” of “no trust” during the Boris Johnson era, according to Germany’s ambassador to the UK.

Miguel Berger praised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for having developed a “relationship of trust” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, adding: “This is something we can build on.”

Mr Berger said the EU now has “full confidence” that the UK will implement what has been agreed over Brexit matters in contrast to the experiences with Mr Johnson when prime minister.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor following the announcement that they had struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol (Dan Kitwood/PA)

MPs will be asked to approve regulations to introduce the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday.

Downing Street believes the measure – which potentially gives the UK a veto over the imposition of new EU rules in Northern Ireland – was the “most significant part” of the agreement.

It represents the first Commons test for Mr Sunak’s deal with the EU and he could face a Tory backbench rebellion.

The Windsor Framework as a whole seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland that was created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Berger told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I think it’s a very good compromise that has been worked out quietly over four months between the European Commission and the British Government.

“It preserves the Good Friday Agreement, it preserves east-west trade, it means that the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can stay open, so I think it achieves all the main objectives.

“What I hear very often from business people in Northern Ireland is what they need is predictability and stability and I think the Windsor Framework can achieve that.”

Mr Berger added: “We understand the sensitivities of the DUP and other unionists but at the same time I think we need a compromise which allows us to have the necessary confidence in the agreement, and I think this has been achieved.”

“We are very confident not only that there will be an overwhelming majority in the House of Commons but also this is an agreement where we can build on to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

Mr Berger added: “We have full confidence that the British Government is really going to implement what was agreed and, as we know, that was not the case with Boris Johnson.”

Asked to describe the relationship with former prime minister Mr Johnson, he said: “I would say that the relationship was really at a very low point, there was no trust that things agreed will be implemented and this is absolutely different now.

“I think we can look to a brighter future in the relationship.”

The so-called Stormont brake mechanism enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which the Government has said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by existing arrangements.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News: “I’m confident the vote will succeed and pass, and I hope we will do so with the support of the DUP but ultimately that is for them.”

Labour will vote in favour of the regulations on Wednesday and shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy told the same programme: “I think it’s a step forward and we will support a step forward.

“Rishi Sunak is prepared to go and start cleaning up some of his own mess, we’re certainly not going to criticise him for that and there’s no question that this is something that is now urgent, it’s incredibly important and trying to remove some of that friction, some of those barriers on the island of Ireland has long been our priority.”

