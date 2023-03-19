Kwarteng endorses Hunt’s ‘cautious’ Budget but says tax cuts should come sooner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kwarteng endorses Hunt’s ‘cautious’ Budget but says tax cuts should come sooner

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 12.01pm
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street last year (PA)
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street last year (PA)

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said his successor Jeremy Hunt had delivered a “good Budget”, although he called for faster tax cuts and criticised the hike in corporation tax.

Mr Kwarteng, whose disastrous mini-budget in September led to him being sacked and ultimately ended Liz Truss’s short tenure in No 10, acknowledged the pair had made mistakes and should have been more methodical in their approach.

But he insisted that Conservatives needed to be low tax and said Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt shared that view, although they were taking a more cautious approach.

Liz Truss resignation
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during their short-lived time as prime minister and chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The September statement saw Mr Kwarteng announce £45 billion of tax cuts, but the City took fright at the increased borrowing it would entail with little sign of how the public finances would be brought under control beyond a hope of increased economic growth.

Mr Kwarteng told GB News his successor had adopted a different approach: “What we can’t do is pretend that last October didn’t happen, last September didn’t happen.”

Mr Hunt, who was appointed by Ms Truss as she fought to save her premiership, had done a “good job in stabilising the situation”, Mr Kwarteng said.

He said the current Prime Minister and Chancellor backed the ultimate aim of a lower tax, more productive economy.

“I don’t understand what it means to be a Conservative if you don’t believe, ultimately, in lower taxes, broadly. That’s a strategic goal.

“There is a question about how you get there and there are different approaches.

“And I think that what the Prime Minister and the current Chancellor are doing is broadly right. You’ve got to be methodical.

“Now, I’d like to see things maybe done more quickly. But you do have to be methodical, you have to carry institutions with you, and I think that’s what they’re trying to do.”

On corporation tax, which is increasing from 19% to 25%, Mr Kwarteng said: “I don’t think it helps incentivise investment if you put up corporation tax to that extent.”

He said Mr Hunt “rightly perhaps, has adopted a more cautious approach given what happened last winter”.

“And that’s where I think I and Liz got it wrong. I think we should have had a more methodical and more process-driven way of getting to that strategic goal, which… is lower taxes and incentivising economic activity.”

He acknowledged there was “too much” in his mini-budget and it was “very bold” not to have Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts or measures on spending restraint at the same time.

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged that suggesting more tax cuts could come in the aftermath of his statement “probably was a mistake”.

