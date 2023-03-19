Johnson ally warns ex-PM could face parliamentary ‘witch hunt’ over partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson ally warns ex-PM could face parliamentary ‘witch hunt’ over partygate

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 12.43pm Updated: March 19 2023, 2.09pm
Boris Johnson will face MPs on the committee next week (PA)
Boris Johnson will face MPs on the committee next week (PA)

Boris Johnson could face a “witch hunt” when he appears before MPs investigating his partygate comments, an ally of the former prime minister has warned.

Lord Greenhalgh said he hopes Mr Johnson gets a “fair and just hearing” but he voiced concerns about the Privileges Committee process.

The peer, who was a deputy mayor when Mr Johnson was in London’s City Hall and became a minister under him as prime minister, has backed a campaign which calls for Conservative MPs on the committee to pull out of the “kangaroo court”.

Asked if he believes the four Tories should withdraw, he told Times Radio: “I choose my words more carefully than that. I’m concerned that it will be a witch hunt.”

He said he is “concerned that we’re going to get a McCarthyite approach to justice on the Privileges Committee” – a reference to US senator Joseph McCarthy’s zealous efforts to find Communist sympathisers in the 1950s.

“I certainly hope that Parliament goes through the process properly, and that the former prime minister should get a fair and just hearing,” Lord Greenhalgh said.

“We want swift justice – and I think this has gone on for too long – and we also want to have sure justice.”

Pressed on the Conservative Post campaign for the four Tories on the committee to pull out of the process, Lord Greenhalgh said: “I’m hoping as a parliamentarian that there will be fairness around this, that is my fervent hope.

“But if not, then the thing should not go ahead.”

Fellow Tory peer Lord Kirkhope warned against the “nonsense” of putting pressure on MPs on the committee.

“I’m a bit concerned that the amount of pressure that has been piled by a small number of our parliamentarians on that committee which, of course, has a majority, a Conservative majority, but it’s not a committee that is really meant to work down party lines, and I hope it doesn’t. I think they must resist that,” he told Times Radio.

Mr Johnson is expected to give a “robust defence” of his actions but ultimately his fate will be in the hands of MPs, Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden said.

The former prime minister will submit a written dossier of evidence to MPs ahead of a public hearing on Wednesday as he attempts to clear his name over allegations he misled Parliament about partygate.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr Dowden told Sky News on Sunday: “I’m sure Boris Johnson will give a robust defence of himself and then it will be for the committee to determine the outcome of it.”

Asked whether there will be a free vote for Conservative MPs if the committee recommends sanctions, Mr Dowden said it is “the standard practice” on House matters.

Downing Street partygate
Boris Johnson pictured at a gathering in 10 Downing Street during lockdown (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office)

“I’m not sure final decisions have been made but that would be the precedent that we would expect to follow,” he said.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The Privileges Committee will vindicate Boris Johnson’s position.

“The evidence will show that Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament.”

In an interim report, the Privileges Committee said the evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 should have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson.

It is examining evidence around at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs with his assurances to the Commons that rules were followed.

Allies of Mr Johnson said he would provide a “detailed and compelling” account to the committee before his appearance, showing he “did not knowingly mislead the House”.

The Sunday Times reported he will point to a series of previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior civil servants and members of his No 10 team showing he had relied upon their advice when he made his statements to Parliament.

He will also publish messages which show other senior figures in Downing Street believed the gatherings were covered by the “workplace exemption” in the lockdown rules.

Oliver Dowden
Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden said Boris Johnson will give a ‘robust defence’ of his actions amid the partygate affair (Victoria Jones/PA)

The committee’s investigation is being chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman, although the seven-strong panel has a Tory majority.

It will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the ultimate decision will fall to the full House of Commons.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not seek to influence MPs on the committee and indicated he will grant a free vote to Tory MPs on any sanction that may be recommended.

A suspension of 10 sitting days or more for Mr Johnson could ultimately trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, which he held with a majority of 7,210 in 2019.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the “hugely intelligent, sensitive, brilliant” Mr Johnson could still mount a political comeback and return to lead the party.

He told GB News “he’s been written off so many times” but “he is someone who I would never rule out or count out”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
2
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Daniel Hanley.
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda
6
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
10
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs

More from The Courier

Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
Dundee Eagles V Kirkcaldy. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The victorious Scotland team with The Cuttitta Cup after their win over Italy.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
It was a game of two halves for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) has named a new Perth development after the son of the previous landowner. Picture shows; Fiona Scott, Steven?s wife, holding the street sign with members of the Scott family joined by Alan Nairn, Chair of Caledonia Housing Association (CHA). . N/A. Supplied by Caledonia Housing Association Date; Unknown
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
Teenage dealer Brendan Speed
Teenage dealer caught peddling ecstasy from Crieff home
A90 near Parkford
Man taken to hospital following A90 crash
Zach Robinson on the ball
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented