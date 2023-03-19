UK ‘safe and sound’, insists Bank of England after emergency Credit Suisse deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK ‘safe and sound’, insists Bank of England after emergency Credit Suisse deal

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 10.26pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England has insisted the financial system in the UK remains “safe and sound” in an effort to calm fears after the emergency sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS.

The Swiss government, its national bank and financial regulator Finma brokered the deal to sell off the stricken lender, which employs 5,500 people in the UK.

Credit Suisse is designated by the international Financial Stability Board as one of the world’s systemically important banks and a collapse could have caused widespread market turmoil.

Swiss President Alain Berset said: “An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system.”

The bank has a UK base in Canary Wharf and all its UK businesses remain open, with customers able to access their deposits.

Credit Suisse said that under the terms of the deal UBS expressed its confidence that the employment of its staff will be continued.

The Bank of England said: “We welcome the comprehensive set of actions set out by the Swiss authorities today in order to support financial stability.

“We have been engaging closely with international counterparts throughout the preparations for today’s announcements and will continue to support their implementation.

“The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound.”

But in a sign of global unease, the Bank – along with the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank – took steps to enhance the provision of liquidity.

Seven-day maturity US dollar swap lines between the Fed and the other central banks will be increased from a weekly to a daily basis.

“The network of swap lines among these central banks is a set of available standing facilities and serves as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses,” the Bank of England said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The UK Government welcomes the steps taken today by the Swiss authorities in relation to Credit Suisse to support financial stability.

“The Bank of England has confirmed the UK banking system remains safe, sound and well capitalised.”

The Financial Conduct Authority said it was “minded to approve” the aspects of the UBS/Credit Suisse deal which fall under its remit in the UK.

The takeover of the 167-year-old Swiss bank follows the collapse of two large US lenders last week.

The turmoil in the global banking sector will mean Threadneedle Street will be under close scrutiny on Thursday when the Monetary Policy Committee decides whether to push interest rates even higher.

