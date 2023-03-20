Government should invest in maritime tech, cleaner fuels and workforce – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government should invest in maritime tech, cleaner fuels and workforce – MPs

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 12.02am
The UK’s maritime sector needs better treatment of workers and investment in new technology and cleaner fuels to compete internationally, MPs said (Steve Parsons/PA)
The UK's maritime sector needs better treatment of workers and investment in new technology and cleaner fuels to compete internationally, MPs said.

The UK’s maritime sector needs better treatment of workers and investment in new technology and cleaner fuels to compete internationally, MPs said.

A “major commercial opportunity” in the development of smart shipping and autonomous vessels exists for the UK, according to a report by the Transport Select Committee (TSC).

It urged the Department for Transport (DfT) to publish the outcome of a consultation on regulating innovative technology so “momentum” is not lost.

There is a need for “great clarity” about how the Government’s vision for the UK to be a world leader in zero emission shipping will be achieved, the committee found.

This includes a “defined plan for decarbonising the maritime sector with clear, measurable targets for both home and abroad”, it stated.

The maritime industry “needs certainty” about the fuels and vessel types that will be supported as part of efforts to reach net zero for carbon emissions.

The report warned that the Government’s response to P&O Ferries decision to sack nearly 800 seafarers without notice in March last year will “not be sufficient to ensure proper treatment” of workers still employed in the role.

Measures announced by the DfT included plans to enforce minimum pay requirements.

The TSC called for the promised welfare charter to be introduced “as soon as possible” and to be made mandatory.

This must include “concrete action to hold employers to high standards and support better mental health”, the committee said.

Iain Stewart, who chairs the TSC, said: “There is an array of things Government should do to support the sector and help it achieve its ambitions to decarbonise and remain a positive force on the world stage and for the UK economy.

“The sector will need sustained support to overcome the challenge of radically cutting carbon emissions.

“Many will be supportive of the Government’s plans to enforce the UK minimum wage equivalent for seafarers who frequently work here, albeit on ships registered abroad, but this will not be sufficient to ensure proper treatment of seafarers.

“We urge the Government to bring forward its promised welfare charter as soon as possible and make it mandatory for UK operators.

“And while enforcing fairer wages should help repair the sector’s reputation after the shocking practices seen by P&O Ferries, we heard a lot needs to be done to raise the sector’s profile as a career option among young people, women and those from diverse backgrounds.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “We are pleased the Transport Select Committee recognises the maritime sector’s significant contribution to the UK and the work that has gone into developing the strategy.

“We want to build on the good progress in delivering Maritime 2050 and look forward to responding to the report in due course.”

